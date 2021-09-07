‘High-Risk Demonstrations’: What the International Press Says About Sept. 7 Protests

Vehicles such as The Guardian, Le Monde and Der Spiegel are echoing events that are planned for Brasília, São Paulo and other cities

Jair Bolsonaro, “the battered Brazilian leader”, is “in an apparent attempt to project force at the worst moment of his presidency” by calling on the population to take to the streets on the September 7 holiday. The assessment is from the British newspaper The Guardian, one of the press organizations that highlighted on Tuesday (09/07) the pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations planned for this Tuesday, called by the president himself.

“Many citizens fear violence as Bolsonaro’s hardline supporters take to the streets to defend a leader whose popularity ratings have plummeted as a result of corruption scandals involving his allies and relatives and the way he handled the covid pandemic, who killed more than 580,000 people,” says the newspaper, in an article with a headline on its cover.

“Others fear that, with the support of the military, Bolsonaro may be about to attempt a self-coup, whereby he would seize dictatorial powers by closing down Brazil’s democratic institutions.”

The newspaper reported the episode at dawn from Monday to Tuesday, in Brasília, in which pro-Bolsonaro protesters broke a blockade by the PM in Brasília and invaded the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in an area close to the Supreme Court.