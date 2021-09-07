Hospital de Base and HRAN on alert for demonstrations in Brasília – News

The Base Hospital of the Federal District and the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (HRAN) have a care plan prepared in case the pocketnarista demonstrations this Tuesday, September 7th, end in violence. Who revealed it was the Health Secretary of the Federal District, General Manoel Luiz Narvaz Pafiadache. The ministry also changed the vaccination schedule for the Independence holiday.

Pafiadache said the government works with the worst case scenario. “Given this expectation that we don’t want anything to happen, but it could happen. As we work with the worst case scenario, there may be an incident, fights, and we have multiple victims, especially HRAN and Hospital de Base, the closest (hospitals) are alerted to prepare for this type of need,” he said.

The secretary recalled that the Hospital de Base has already established the care protocol for major disasters. “This is something that has been prepared. I have personally been talking to the HRAN and HBDF so that they are in a position to meet the needs of multiple victims,” he said referring to the September 7 protests.

Vaccination was also suspended in the Plano Piloto. Only three units will work in DF. Anyone who wants to take advantage of the day to immunize against Covid-19 can look for the Basic Health Unit (UBS) 3, in Taguatinga, or the UBS 7 in Ceilândia, from 9 am to 5 pm, and the vaccination post in Praça dos Cristais, in in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Health officials have already applied 2,926,339 doses of vaccine against Covid-19. Of this total, however, less than half, 841,284 were from D2. Another 56,258 people were vaccinated with the single dose of Janssen.

Covid Balance Sheet

The information was given this Monday afternoon (9/9), during the Health press conference on the fight against coronavirus. According to the assistant secretary of Health Assistance, Raquel Beviláqua, the transmission rate of Covid-19 dropped again among the population, and is at 0.94. When the number is below 1, transferability is under control. Last week, the indicator reached 1.08.

The occupancy of beds for Covid in intensive care units (ICUs) in the capital is 58.96%, and beds with ventilatory support, 40%. The occupation of the general ICU, in turn, is 91.64%, which indicates the need for remobilization of beds. This movement has already started, even to accompany the progress in the joint efforts and task forces of elective surgeries. In all, the Department of Health has already remobilized 185 ICU beds, including units at the Regional Hospital of Santa Maria and Hospital de Base.

The government is also redeploying beds in the infirmary and intermediate care units (ICUs), which together add up to 150 changes to, instead of Covid cases, serve different patients.