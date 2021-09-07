Hospitalized in São Paulo for six days, Pelé reveals removal of colon tumor – Sports

Hospitalized for six days at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, after undergoing routine exams, Skin updated his health status on Monday. On social networks, the King of Football revealed that he underwent surgery last Saturday to remove a tumor in the right colon, a part of the intestine.

“My friends, thank you very much for the loving messages. I thank God for feeling great and for allowing Dr. Fábio (Fabio Narsi, geriatrician and endocrinologist) and Dr. Miguel (Miguel Cendoroglo Neto, director-superintendent of medical and hospital services at Hospital Albert Einstein) take care of my health. Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon,” said Pelé on social networks.

According to the former player, the tumor was identified during the routine tests he underwent last week. At the time, Pelé used his social networks to reassure his fans, deny rumors that he had fainted and ensure that his health was good. He even joked that he couldn’t “play on Sunday.”

After discovering the colon tumor, Pelé said he “is used to celebrating great victories” alongside fans and was optimistic. “I’ll face this match more with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

Minutes after Pelé went public to reveal the removal of colon cancer, the Albert Einstein Hospital confirmed the surgery in the release of the former player’s medical record. The doctors reported that the “tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests and the material was sent for pathological analysis” and said that Pelé “is doing well, is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and the forecast is that he will be transferred to the fourth on Tuesday (7)”.

Colon cancer, also called cancer of the large intestine or colorectal cancer when it affects the rectum, arises when cells inside the colon multiply differently from each other, doubling in size and becoming inflamed. Symptoms can be constipation, abdominal pain and bloody stools in advanced cases.

The colon corresponds to the central part of the large intestine, which has two other smaller parts, the cecum and the rectum.

Pelé has faced health problems in recent years. At 80 years old and close to turning 81, on October 23, the King of Football underwent a series of hip surgeries that made it difficult for him to move around. He has a prosthesis in place and also suffers from problems in his right knee. For that reason, and also because of the covid-19 pandemic, the three-time world champion has been more reclusive, without participating in events, as he used to do. According to Edinho, one of his children, the father was overwhelmed with mobility problems and with “a certain depression”.

Check out the medical bulletin released by the Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo:

“The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento was submitted, last Saturday (4), to a surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon, at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. The tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests and the material was sent for pathological analysis. The patient, who is doing well, is in recovery in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and it is expected that he will be transferred to his room this Tuesday (7).”