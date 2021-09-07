how was the morning of demonstrations throughout Brazil

Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. We will have more information soon.

Mobilizations in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) take place in the main Brazilian capitals this September 7, the 199th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil. So far, the acts are going on peacefully. Follow the movement in each region throughout the article. The holiday also had a record of anti-government protests, but in much smaller numbers.

This Tuesday morning, the president participated in the events in Brasília, where he addressed supporters and spoke again of “ultimatum to all of the Praça dos Três Poderes”. “We will no longer accept any measure, any action or any sentence that comes outside the four lines of the Constitution,” he said.

“We also cannot continue to accept that a specific person from the region of the Three Powers continues to savage our population. We cannot accept any more political imprisonment in our Brazil,” stated Bolsonaro. The president should head to São Paulo, to participate in the demonstration that takes place on Avenida Paulista.

Earlier, the Chief Executive participated in the civic ceremony of raising the Brazilian flag at the Palácio da Alvorada. The ceremony began at 9 am and replaced the traditional civic-military parade on September 7 at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, which, for the second consecutive year, did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Military personnel, evangelicals, ruralists, military police and truck drivers are some of the main groups that take to the streets throughout the day in support of Bolsonaro’s administration. According to the organizers, the acts are in defense of democracy, the Constitution, freedom and institutions.

Opponents of the president, on the other hand, protest against the government’s handling of the pandemic and the privatization agenda of the economic team.

In his speech in Brasília, Bolsonaro said that the act this Tuesday represents an “ultimatum to all of the Praça dos Três Poderes”. The president did not mention names, but he said in his speech that Brazil cannot “admit that a person puts our freedom at risk.” Bolsonaro is on a collision course with two justices of the Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso. Their name was frequently cited, in a critical tone, by Bolsonaro supporters who went to the Esplanade of Ministries.

Bolsonaro also declared that he will show the representatives of the other powers that “the people will indicate where Brazil should go.” He stated that he will be, on Wednesday (8), at the Council of the Republic, a collegiate that unites the president, the commanders of the Chamber and Senate, the Minister of Justice and other authorities. And, according to Bolsonaro, he will take to the Council this “photograph” that will indicate the direction suggested by the people.

The president also criticized what he called political arrests that would be taking place in Brazil. “We can’t accept it anymore,” he declared. After Bolsonaro’s speech, the speaker of the sound car paid tribute to deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) and former deputy Roberto Jefferson, both arrested after making threats to members of the STF. Jefferson was also remembered by participants in the demonstration, who carried stickers and posters alluding to him, who is the national president of the PTB. The speaker of the demonstration cited the name of singer and former deputy Sérgio Reis, who entered the judiciary’s crosshairs after having defended the dismissal of ministers of the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro’s speech in Brasília was accompanied by authorities such as ministers Braga Netto (Defense), Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights), Onyx Lorenzoni (Work and Social Security), senators Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) and Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), deputies such as Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), Caroline de Toni (PSL-SC), Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) and Hélio Lopes (PSL-RJ) and the vice-governor of Santa Catarina, Daniela Reinehr.

Rio de Janeiro: protesters fill Avenida Atlantica

Protesters in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro began moving towards Avenida Atlântica, in Rio de Janeiro, around 9:00 am this Tuesday. The three lanes of the avenue were occupied. The city should register the third largest pro-government demonstration, after Brasília and São Paulo, whose act takes place on Avenida Paulista.

Brasília: strong public presence and security scheme

In Brasília, a strong presence of a pro-Bolsonaro public occupied the Esplanada dos Ministérios, where the president addressed supporters. The protest in the country’s capital was marked by the definition of the STF as the main target of the protesters. Before the main objects of criticism, now former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the PT and the left were little mentioned. Deputies and senators from other parties were mostly ignored.

Praça dos Três Poderes was interdicted by a fence and line of police. Some of the protesters tried to break through the roadblocks and the Military Police reacted with bombs. For the most part, the demonstration was peaceful.

Five kilometers from the area where the pro-government protesters were gathered, a group against President Jair Bolsonaro gathered in the region of the TV Tower, in Brasília. The volume of people in the act is much smaller than in the act in favor of the government. So far, the movements are peaceful.

São Paulo: pro-Bolsonaro acts occupy Avenida Paulista

In São Paulo, protesters in favor of the Jair Bolsonaro government occupy Avenida Paulista. The president is expected to arrive at the site at 2 pm.

Belo Horizonte: Pro and anti Bolsonaro acts occupy different parts of the capital

In Belo Horizonte, the pro-Bolsonaro protesters left in a motorcade from Avenida Antônio Abrahão Caram, in Pampulha, and headed towards Praça da Liberdade, located in the Center-South region of the capital of Minas Gerais. The demonstration started at 9 am.

In the square, a structure was set up with inflatable puppets of the president, in addition to banners and posters, in English and Portuguese, which are also present in other capitals.

The protesters against the federal government were concentrated in Praça Afonso Arinos, located in the central region of the capital. From there, the so-called “Grito dos Excluídos” will continue to Praça da Estação, also in the center.

Salvador: pro-government protesters accompanied by electric trios

In the region of Farol da Barra, in Salvador, protesters in favor of the federal government gathered at 9 am and, in the sequence, went to Morro do Cristo, accompanied by three electric trios. In addition to defending President Jair Bolsonaro, the protesters are also calling for intervention in the Supreme Court and Congress.

In another area of ​​the city, in the Campo Grande region, protesters against the federal government also staged a demonstration. On a walk, the group will follow Avenida Sete de Setembro towards Praça Castro Alves, in the central region of the Bahian capital. Banners and posters call for Covid-19 vaccines, improved emergency relief, and the president’s departure.

Belém: members of the Xukuru-Kariri ethnic group join protests against the government

In Belém, pro-Bolsonaro protesters gathered in Porto Futuro and in the Escadinha region, in the Campina neighborhood, close to the port. Afterwards, they walked down Rua Presidente Vargas. The protest was marked by criticism of the Judiciary, minister Alexandre de Moraes, and in favor of elections with a printed vote, in addition to requests for military intervention.

In the capital of Pará, anti-government groups also gathered, with the presence of indigenous people from the Xukuru-Kariri ethnic group from the municipality of Palmeiras dos Índios, who were protesting against the Temporal Framework. The demonstration joined the Grupo dos Excluídos, which is in its 27th edition in the capital, and was organized by social and pastoral movements, trade union centrals and political parties. The group first met at Largo do Redondo, in the Nazaré district, for an ecumenical religious act and then walked along Nazaré Avenue.