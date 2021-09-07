‘I wanted to come anyway’

The reunion between Neymar and Messi could have happened in a very different way. In an interview with the channel sport3, the president of the Barcelona, Joan Laporta, revealed that he tried to sign the Brazilian.

According to Laporta, Neymar really wanted to return to Barça, but the club still didn’t know about the Financial Fair Play issue in Laliga, who ended up collaborating for the departure of Lionel Messi.

“Yes, we tried (to hire) because at the time, in some conversations, it seemed interesting. Neymar wanted to come. He got in touch with us, he wanted to come anyway”, he said.

“We interpreted Fair Play Financial in a different way, if we knew that Messi couldn’t be registered, we wouldn’t have even tried (to hire Neymar)”, he added.

Neymar came close to returning to Barcelona before the 2019/20 season, when he admitted this desire, but has since changed his stance, renewing his contract with PSG until 2025.

In addition, the world financial crisis affected the Catalan club, which had to get rid of big names in the squad like Messi and Griezmann, in addition to negotiating the salary reduction of many of its athletes.