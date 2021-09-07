Ibaneis praises the PM’s performance

× Photo: DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

O governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) praised the work of DF Military Police this 7th of September. Despite the invasion of demonstrators on the Esplanade yesterday (6), breaking the police blockade, there was no record of serious incidents in the central area of ​​Brasília and the buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes were preserved. “Tall in peace. Quiet dispersion. Thank God and the Federal District’s security forces“, he said Ibaneis The the antagonist.

Last night (6), there was a riot and protesters breached what had been agreed with the Department of Public Security of the DF: everyone would undergo a personal inspection and the Monumental Axis track on the Esplanada dos Ministérios would be closed. Ibaneis said that a situation like this was expected. “It was hard to hold back. maybe it had been worse“, said the governor.

Ibaneis he said that, without a doubt, he is reassured that everything went well, despite the initial scare. “I can not deny“, said about the feeling of relief.

The governor followed the demonstrations from home, in Lago Sul, and received bulletins directly from the Deputy Governor of the DF, Paco Britto (Avante), who was at the Brasília Integrated Operations Center (Ciob) of the DF Public Security Secretariat and at the Esplanade.

In the morning, protesters complained about having been hit by a tear gas bomb and pepper spray when trying to invade the Praça dos Três Poderes, and called Ibaneis in “communist“.