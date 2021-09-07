Immunization of the elderly should always have 3 doses, says researcher at Fiocruz

A study carried out by the Oswaldro Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) confirms that the “age factor” influences the effectiveness of the immunizing agents AstraZeneca and Coronavac.

In an interview with CNN, the Fiocruz researcher in Bahia and coordinator of the study, Manoel Barral Netto, explained that the protection against the Covid-19 virus, generated from the application of the two doses, is lower in older people due to genetic reasons.

“It is already known that as individuals get older, their immune system does not respond as well as younger people. This is something that is already known and affects each vaccine differently,” said Netto.

According to the researcher, even in the youngest, it is not known how long the protection may last, whether it will be necessary to change the vaccination schedule to include the 3rd dose as a general rule. But as for the elderly, the need for reinforcement is a certainty.

“At the moment, we can be confident that the 3rd dose is extremely necessary for the 80s and 90s, and will probably be part of a regular vaccination schedule. It won’t even be called a booster dose, the immunization of the elderly will probably have three doses instead of two”, he added.

Protection against deaths

Fiocruz’s research points out that the effectiveness of immunizing agents suffers a significant drop in the older population. People between the ages of 80 and 89 who received the AstraZeneca vaccine had an 89.9% protection against death, while Coronavac’s efficiency was 67.2%.

For the public over 90 years old, the vaccine suffers yet another reduction in effectiveness. The study shows that the protection rates were 65.4% in those vaccinated with AstraZeneca and 33.6% with Coronavac in the elderly in this age group.

Netto explained that the research was not intended to indicate which immunizing agent should be used in the 3rd dose, but rather to identify the occurrence of loss of effectiveness in the elderly population. In addition, the Delta variant also raises concerns for the resurgence of the pandemic in the country.

“Clearly this is also a factor that can change this data. It may be that the protection is less than we had foreseen and all this reinforces the need for protection of the most vulnerable groups, as is the case of the 90-year-olds”, he said.