In a busy game, Fluminense and Palmeiras are tied for the Brasileirão U-20

In a clash for the tenth round of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, Fluminense and Palmeiras were tied by 1-1, this Monday, in Laranjeiras. In a busy game, Alviverde came out ahead with Vitor Hugo, but Tricolor left everything the same with John Kennedy.

+ Kayky is one more! Remember Xerém jewels that left Fluminense in recent years

In addition to the scorer, Flu also had the presence of Matheus Martins, another name that trains with the professional and is present in relations. The young man even starred in a move in which the Rio team claimed a penalty, but the referee did not score. Palmeiras, exploiting the counterattack, opened the account at 31 of the first half. Shortly after, at 44, the Tricolor tied.

See the Brasileirão table

With the result, Flu remains in tenth, now with 20 points, and follows the G8’s tail. The team from São Paulo is in fourth place, with the same 27 points as Atlético-MG, but with a lower goal difference in the tie-breaking criteria.

Fluminense returns to the field for the Brasileirão U-20 next Sunday, against Botafogo, at CEFAT. Before, on Thursday, the Moleques de Xerém has a commitment against Vasco in São Januário for the first leg of the state semifinal. Palmeiras host Grêmio on Monday, at 3 pm.