In Afghanistan, back to school has curtain separating room between men and women | World

Classes resumed at universities in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power, and in some classes the women and men were separated by curtains in the middle of the room.

Photographs of classrooms at the University of Avicenna in Kabul show a gray curtain dividing the center of the classroom, with female students dressed in long robes and head coverings but with visible faces.

It is not known whether the room partitions are a Taliban order.

2 of 2 Students at Avicenna University, in Kabul, in an image posted on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Via Reuters Students at Avicenna University, in Kabul, in an image released on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Via Reuters

Part of the country’s women fear losing the rights they fought for over the past two decades. Many families and authorities in the deeply conservative country resist allowing them to study.

Afghanistan under the Taliban: Student who dropped out of school writes poem to other women

A journalism professor at Herat University told Reuters that he had decided to split his class in two — the women will participate in the first half and then it will be the men’s turn.

Some of the students and teachers fled the country.

VIDEO: What to Expect from the Future of Women in Afghanistan?

International observers have been paying attention to what happens in the country’s teaching units after the Taliban returned to rule.

Some Western countries have said they will only send aid money to Afghanistan if the Taliban treats women and girls decently.

During the group’s first government, between 1996 and 2001, women were banned from attending schools and universities and could not work.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have claimed that women will receive specific treatment under Islamic law, but have never specified what that means.

What the Taliban already said about female students

The Taliban even set new rules for students to attend universities: Afghan students will have to wear a black abaya (a long dress worn by Muslims) and a veil, the niqab, which covers the face leaving only the eyes showing.

The classes will not be mixed, according to a decree issued by the new Taliban regime.

In addition, women enrolled in these establishments will have to leave the room five minutes before the male students and wait, in waiting rooms, until they leave the place, in accordance with the decree dated Saturday (4) and was published by the Ministry of Higher Education.

Universities will also have to “recruit female professors for students” or try to hire “elderly professors” whose morality has been tested.

Curtain is temporary solution

Professors and students at universities in major cities (Kabul, Kandahar and Herat) said the women have been separated — they take classes in other rooms or are restricted to a specific part of the campus.

Anjila, a 21-year-old student at Kabul University, says that even before the Taliban regained power, students were already sitting separated by gender, but there was no physical division between them. “Putting up curtains is unacceptable,” she said.

Officially, the Taliban did not comment on photos of students separated by curtains. A leader of the extremist group made statements about the images on the condition that he not be identified. The split is entirely acceptable, he said, and that Afghanistan is a country of limited resources and now it’s best to have the same teacher teaching both sides of the class.