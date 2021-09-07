In Kabul, women protest Pakistan’s alleged interference in Afghan politics; Taliban disperses demonstration with shots into the air | World

Nearly 70 people, mostly women, protested outside the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Tuesday (7).

They carried posters and slogans against the neighboring country — there is an idea that Pakistan is close to the Taliban and influences Afghan politics.

Taliban fighters fired into the air to disperse protesters.

2 of 3 Afghan women protesting in Kabul on September 7, 2021 — Photo: Hoshang Hashimi / AFP Afghan women protesting in Kabul on September 7, 2021 — Photo: Hoshang Hashimi / AFP

Pakistani intelligence service director Faiz Hameed visited Kabul over the weekend. Officially, he went to meet with his country’s ambassador, but he probably also met with leaders of the Taliban movement.

More than three weeks after the takeover of the capital Kabul on Aug. 15, Afghanistan’s new authorities are still working on forming a government, which they promise will be more inclusive than under their previous regime.

But in the face of fears of a return to the strict regime imposed between 1996 and 2001, small groups of Afghans, often women, protested in cities like Kabul, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif.

One of the protesters, from Kapisa province, near the Panjshir Valley, said that Afghan women want their country to be free and that they are tired “of Pakistan bombing Panjshir,” she told AFP

The last stronghold of resistance to the new Afghan power took refuge in the Panjshir Valley which, according to the Taliban, fell under its power on Monday.

Some dissent leaders denied it and called for intensified resistance.

Taliban says it will allow Afghans to leave the country

3 of 3 Taliban members near Kabul on September 6, 2021 — Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP Taliban members near Kabul, September 6, 2021 — Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP

The Taliban has once again promised the US government that it will allow Afghans who wish to leave the country, said on Tuesday (7) the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, who is visiting Qatar.

UN warns of collapse of Afghan health system

Islamist movement leaders said they “will allow people with travel documents to depart freely,” Blinken told a news conference.

President Joe Biden’s government is being pressured for information, some of it confusing, about people holding US passports who are being blocked at Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan, according to an American NGO.

“The international community expects the Taliban to respect this commitment to letting people out,” Blinken said.

Qatar reaffirmed that Kabul airport, closed since the last US soldiers left the country at the end of August, will reopen soon, but has not announced a concrete date.

This is the first trip to the region by high-ranking US government officials since the Taliban took power on Aug. 15 and after the total withdrawal of foreign troops.

On Monday, the Taliban announced that they control the entire country and that they have ended the focus of resistance in the Panjshir Valley.

Taliban claims to have conquered last focus of resistance in Afghanistan

So far, the Taliban have not announced a new government. Analysts believe that the coming to power of the Islamists happened so quickly that it even surprised the movement, which was not prepared for the later stages.

Afghanistan is facing the collapse of basic services and there is a risk that aid with food will run out, according to the office of the United Nations (UN) for coordination of humanitarian affairs on Tuesday (7).

Jens Laerke, the office spokesman, said millions of Afghans need help to be able to eat and get medical care. He asks donors to increase their contributions.

There will be a conference on Afghanistan on September 13th.

The agency has published a request to raise around US$600 million (approximately R$3.1 billion) by the end of the year (there is a possibility of drought and famine).

“Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing, and food and other life-saving aid is running out. We ask international donors to support this request quickly and generously,” he said.

More than 500,000 people have had to flee their homes in Afghanistan since the Taliban regained control of the country. The group took over the capital, Kabul, on 15 August.