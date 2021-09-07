In Teresina, Whindersson fights boxing with influencer Gabi Pinho;video

Spending a season in Teresina, the youtuber from Piauí Whindersson Nunes participated in a boxing training on Sunday night (5), at the personal and professional fighter training center Luís Felipe Buda.

During sports practice, the comedian trained with the influencer Gabi Pinho, who posted images of the fight on their social network.

please note that Whindersson prepares to fight Acelino Popó Freitas. The $1 million contract, approximately R$5.23 million at the current price. The combat will take place in October in Miami, in the United States, the specific date has not yet been disclosed, and transmission to Brazil is still under negotiation.

Gabi Pinho poses next to Whindersson Nunes after training in Teresina – Photo: Reproduction

One of the most popular personalities in Brazil, Whindersson is a comedian, youtuber, singer, songwriter, actor, businessman and also decided to take a risk in the fight universe.

Despite being known for his artistic talent, the youtuber has been dedicated to fights for four years, he even climbed into the ring in September 2019 and came out as an amateur champion.