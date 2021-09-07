In the debut of Tiago Nunes, Ceará tries to win his first victory as a visitor

In operation as of November 29, the Cash and Exchange modalities of the Brazilian instant payment system, Pix, will have fees per operation for banks and compensation for establishments that adhere to the services.

The guidelines for charging charges on operations and benefits for establishments were published in a normative instruction in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday, September 6th. The Central Bank will act as a supervisory body for charging fees for services.

According to the document, fees will be calculated monthly based on the total number of Pix transactions with the purpose of withdrawal or change made in the immediately preceding month. Such charge relates solely and exclusively to the establishment that offers the services.

Fees will be charged based on the tariff pattern already implemented in traditional cashout transactions. Thus, fees will be charged from Pix users’ financial institutions and not directly from the consumer or merchant.

As determined by the Central Bank, the regulatory body for payment services and financial transactions in Brazil, the fee to be charged for the Cash or Change option will be directed to the bank used by the consumer, may vary between R$0.25 to R$0.95 per transaction.

The amount charged will be sent directly to the financial institution of the establishment that offers Cashout and Change options through Pix. The full or partial transfer of the amount will depend on the rules of each financial entity.

In addition, with a limit of eight monthly operations, they are exempt from charging fees for the new Pix modalities: individuals (common consumers) and Individual Micro-entrepreneurs.

How will the charging of fees for Pix Saque and Pix Troco operations work?

>> The offer of services will be optional for merchants, with no charges if they wish not to provide Pix modalities;

>> Even optional, merchants will not be able to offer the service only to one or a few financial entities, in case the operations are made available, they must accept transactions with all banks registered and able to carry out the Pix;

>> The consumer’s bank that wants to use Pix Saque or Pix Troco will pay between R$0.25 and R$0.95 for each transaction made by their respective account holders;

>> The amount will be transferred to the bank of the commercial establishment that offers the modalities of withdrawal and change for the Pix;

>> The merchant’s and entrepreneur’s bank that received the amount of the fee paid by the consumer’s bank will have to sign an agreement with their respective account holders for the total or partial transfer of said amount;

>> The collection and transfer of fees will be made monthly between financial institutions in relation to the immediately previous month

The Central Bank’s decision also requires the construction of a detailed report on the financial transactions carried out through the modalities of Cash Draw and Change in Pix. Such document will be of restricted access to the banking institutions involved in the operations and must be sent by the banking entity that operates from the transaction requester to the others involved by the eighth business day of each month.

Fees must be paid by the tenth business day of each month, having as references the transactions carried out in the immediately preceding month. If the financial institution does not make such payment, the Central Bank will be responsible for implementing a late payment penalty on 2% of the total amount, with monthly interest of 1%.

The main goal of the Central Bank in making new technologies available “is to increase the capillarity of cash withdrawal points for Pix end users, in addition to promoting increased efficiency in withdrawal services through cost reduction and improvements in the conditions of offer and pricing”, as declared by the Director of Organization of the Financial System and Resolution of the Central Bank, João Manoel Pinho de Mello.

For the country’s general economy, the reduction of expenses with printing bills, in addition to boosting economic systems in the interior of Brazil. Another positive point mentioned by the regulatory institution was the increase in security at commercial points and the reduction in operating expenses with a lower cash flow in cash.

What is and how does Pix Saque and Pix Troco work?

With the resource of “Pix Change” the customer can make purchases at an establishment, pay with a Pix, and when transferring an additional amount to the company, he will receive the excess amount in bills. In addition, if you pay with cash, with the new feature, the customer will be able to choose to receive change for their purchases through a Pix.

The option of “Pix Cash” it will act together with the modality of change and will allow that, without the need to purchase at the establishments, the user can make a Pix for the company, so that he will receive the exact amount of the transfer in the form of cash.

Both operations will have limit of BRL 500 during the day and R$100 between 8 pm and 6 am, but providers can work with lower limits if they wish.

Upcoming Pix Features: No Balance Scheduling, Reversal, and Transaction Tools

IN SEPTEMBER:

Launch of the tool service that will allow scheduling on Pix. Thus, users will be able to schedule payment through Pix, no longer running the risk of forgetting to perform the operation.

IN NOVEMBER:

The security feature that will allow the user to request the reversal of a transfer made in case of suspected fraud comes into operation. The mechanism will have two verification steps: the first concerns the user’s own financial institution, which should be activated as soon as the possibility of fraud is perceived; it will then contact the bank to which the questioned amount was allocated, which should block the Pix destination account.

Thus, the financial entities will have seven days to investigate what happened together with those involved and then decide if it returns the Pix value to the client’s account or if it was a false record of suspected fraud.

STILL IN 2021:

The Central Bank is also operationalizing the possibility of launching, still in 2021, the “Pix Offline”. The feature will offer a way for the customer to pay for their purchases through a Pix, even if they do not have internet access at that time.

With this feature, the customer will generate a QrCode to be read by the banking application used by the merchant. After reading, the customer must enter, on the seller’s cell phone, the confirmation code previously registered, thus authorizing the transaction.

IN 2022:

Pix’s main release for the next year is a credit operation. called from “Pix guaranteed”, the resource will give the user the right to make a Pix, even if he has no account balance.

Before the transfer is made using this resource, the recipient of the Pix must establish a period of time, at most 30 days, to receive the amount referring to that transfer. After such definition, the bank used by the customer who is performing the Pix will cover the amount the user wants to transfer, thus guaranteeing payment to the merchant.

The Central Bank points out that in this operation, each financial institution will define a transfer limit of this kind for each customer and that after using part of the amount allocated, the user must pay the bank, working as a type of credit transfer.

Source: Department of Competition and Financial Market Structure of the Central Bank, with exclusivity to the THE PEOPLE

