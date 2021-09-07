in the September issue, Vale and Vivo once again lead the list of analysts’ nominations – Money Times

THE Valley (VALLEY3) and the Alive (VIVT3) remain intact first in the analysts’ preference list when it comes to distribution of dividends. The mining company and the operator of telecommunications were indicated, each one, in ten of 17 recommended portfolios disclosed by banks and brokers for the month of September.

Vale is currently one of the recommendations of the BTG Pactual (BPAC11). The company’s transformation since the tragedy of little mist (MG) did not go unnoticed by analysts.

“Security and an agenda ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, or Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance translated into Portuguese) have become primary long-term goals, as Vale seeks to restore its credibility with society,” said the bank.

In addition, the miner’s stock is “undeniably cheap by any metric”, considering that the risk is likely to decrease as the company delivers strong cash return, volume recovery and cost savings and more solidity in the ESG agenda.

Vivo’s role is also discounted. The name is one of the bets of the Now Investments, which welcomed the company’s 2021 second quarter results.

The operator presented a recovery in mobile telephony revenues, with acceleration in both the postpaid and prepaid segments. In the FTTH (optical fiber) segment, there were 300 thousand net additions in the quarter.

“We believe the company is moving in the right direction, especially with regards to FTTH deployment. We note that asset VIVT3 is discounted, trading at a multiple that represents a discount of around 20% compared to its five-year average. Telefônica Brasil is a company that pays good dividends and we are more optimistic about the investment case”, commented the broker.

One nomination surprised (and another was expected)

Unsurprisingly, electric companies are among the main indications of the institutions’ dividend portfolios. It couldn’t be different this time. With eight quotes, the action of Taesa (TAEE11) secured second place in the ranking in September.

The top 3 news was the role of Itaúsa (ITSA4), which received six nominations. The name is in the portfolio of Santander (SANB11), which cited the case of spin-off of the shareholding of the Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), one of the subsidiaries of the holding, in XP.

“On August 20, Itaúsa’s board of directors announced, through a material fact, the approval of the signing of the agreement to separate Itaú Unibanco’s shareholding in XP. The operation was then approved by the Brazilian central bank and, “with this, Itaúsa is entitled to an equity interest in XPart equivalent to that which it holds in Itaú Unibanco, that is, 37.32% and, consequently, a participation in the total capital of XP of 15.12%” , highlighted the bank’s analysis team.

Based on the market value of the XP Inc. (XP) at the end of June, Itaúsa’s stake in XPart would be equivalent to approximately R$ 18.4 billion, Santander highlighted.

Companies Indications 1st place Alive 10 1st place Valley 10 2nd place Taesa 8 3rd place Itaúsa 6

Survey

The survey of Money Times took into account information from the dividend portfolios disclosed by 17 institutions. In September, 49 actions were indicated, totaling 130 recommendations.

Participated in the Agora survey, Activates Investments, BTG, Nu Invest, eleven, Elite Investments, empiricus, Great Investments, Investments Guide, inverse, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, New Future, Planner, Santander, Land Investments and XP Investments.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.