Inter president Alessandro Barcellos announces Edenílson’s stay: ‘We count on him’

In an interview given to ‘GE’, published this Monday (6), the president of Internacional, Alessandro Barcellos, opened the game about the permanence of defensive midfielder Edenílson, 31 years old. In the last transfer window, the athlete received proposals from Al Shabab, from Saudi Arabia, and felt the desire to leave the club after the elimination of Libertadores and death threats from haters.

The manager not only pointed out that the club counts on the permanence of the player, but also paid him praise. With a contract scheduled until the end of 2023, the expectation in Colorado is that the Beira-Rio stadium will continue to be the home of the steering wheel for the next two years.

“Edenilson is a great professional, committed to the club, to this group. He has a contract until the end of 2023, and, therefore, he will fulfill it. It is a matter that we have overcome and look forward to. Edenilson will still give our fans much joy. . It’s a matter that, for now, we’ve resolved. We’re counting on it. Life goes on,” declared Alessandro.

“As interested parties show up, we sit down and discuss. He didn’t lack commitment and performance. The proof is that, even with several windows open, he made good presentations and reached the national team. It’s the result of work, but also of the relationship positive with the club. I believe a lot in that. I’m suspicious to say, but Edenilson is one of the three best Brazilian players in his position. Inter is very well served with him. It’s always an addition,” added the president.

Due to the hate messages distilled by fanatical fans, due to the bad phase experienced by Colorado, Edenílson understood, during the month of July, that it was time to leave the club. It even received an Arab proposal, but the sale was not confirmed as Al Shabab offered an amount below the stipulated penalty of US$ 3 million (just over R$ 15 million). Now, the expectation is for permanence.