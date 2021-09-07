Investigated, Bolsonaro makes a coup threat against the Supreme and puts pressure on Fux

BRASILIA — Amidst the drop in popularity, Jair Bolsonaro returned to adopting a tone of intimidation and sending messages to the Supreme Court (STF). In a speech during the events of September 7 at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, the president said this Tuesday morning that “a specific person” in Praça dos Três Poderes, where the Court is based, cannot continue “barbarizing” . Bolsonaro did not name names, but in recent days he has been directing attacks on STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of two investigations involving the president.

— We will no longer accept any measure, any action or sentence that comes outside the four lines of the Constitution. Nor can we continue to accept that a specific person from the region of the three Powers continues to barbarize our population. Either the head of that power fits yours or that Power can suffer what we don’t want – said Bolsonaro, who has criticized members of the Judiciary, headed by Minister Luiz Fux, president of the STF.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

“We want the removal of the STF ministers”, says a poster of a Bolsonaro supporter at a demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: PAULO LOPES / AFP Protesters hold a poster calling for military intervention in Portuguese, English, Italian and Spanish – this one is misspelled Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo In Copacabana, demonstrators, using a Military Police car, stage the arrest of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the inquiry investigating undemocratic acts. Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo “President, activate the armed forces, we want a new Constitution”, says a poster, in French, of a protester on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL / AFP Poster written in English attacks the Supreme: ‘rotten and criminal’ Photo: Bruno Rocha / Agência O Globo Poster in Copacabana, South Zone of Rio, accuses STF of corruption and asks for impeachment of ministers Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo Demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: Bruno Rocha / Agência O Globo Demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: Fotoarena / . Demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: Agencia Enquadrar / .

While the president spoke from atop a truck, supporters clustered on the Esplanade criticized Alexandre de Moraes. The STF minister is the rapporteur of inquiries in which Bolsonaro and his allies appear as investigated. One of them investigates an alleged interference in the Federal Police. The other investigates the existence of a digital militia aimed at spreading false news and attacking institutions.

By decisions of Moraes, allies of the president such as former federal deputy and president of the PTB, Roberto Jefferson, were arrested after attacking STF ministers. In his speech on Tuesday, Bolsonaro was critical when talking about arrests of allies.

— We can no longer accept political arrests in our Brazil. All of us here at Praça dos Três Poderes, where the Planalto Palace is also located, swear to respect our Constitution. Anyone who acts outside of it either fits in or asks to leave.

On his Twitter profile, STF minister Alexandre de Moraes defended “absolute respect” for democracy. “On this 7th of September, we commemorate our Independence, which guaranteed our Freedom and which is only strengthened with absolute respect for Democracy”, wrote the magistrate.

At another time, the president spoke again of an “ultimatum” for Praça dos Três Poderes, where, in addition to the Palácio do Planalto, the National Congress and the Supreme Court are located.

“It’s an ultimatum for everyone in the Three Powers Square.” We must all bow to our Constitution,” the president said.

— All of us here in the Praça dos Três Poderes are sworn to respect our Constitution. Anyone who acts outside of it, fits in or asks to leave – he said.

The president took the opportunity to say tomorrow he will meet with the Council of Republic. The collegiate is responsible for discussing the “stability of democratic institutions of law” and deciding on the enactment of measures such as federal intervention, state of defense and state of siege.

The acts in support of Bolsonaro come amid the drop in the president’s popularity, with high inflation, energy crisis and with the country under the Covid-19 pandemic that has already claimed the lives of 580,000 Brazilians.

Under pressure, Bolsonaro criticized governors and mayors for disagreeing with distancing measures adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic and recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

— Many of you felt the weight of the dictatorship. Some governors and mayors simply ignored constitutional precepts. Many were forced to stay at home. You lost the right to come and go to work. Imagine one of those occupying my chair what he would impose on the population,” said Bolsonaro.

A Datafolha poll released last month revealed that the president has set a record for rejection: 51% of those interviewed said they considered the government to be bad or bad. Support for a military intervention is the agenda of a minority in the country. More than 70% of Brazilians defend democracy.

Earlier, around 8 am, the president had already spoken at Palácio Alvorada. During another speech, he called himself spokesman for the Brazilian people.

— Today is the day of the Brazilian people who are going to give us a direction. It will tell us where Brazil should go. I just want to be your spokesperson today. And to say that what we talk about from now on, I am speaking on behalf of you Brazilian people.