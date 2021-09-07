iPhone 13: Everything We Know About Apple’s New Phone

Apple hasn’t officially unveiled its new cellphone line yet, with the iPhone 13 (that must be the name) taking prominence in the hands of Tim Cook, the company’s CEO. This moment is certainly coming and it’s time to pack together all the hottest rumors and leaked information about this device, such as 120Hz refresh screen, camera improvements, little change in external look and probably a minor notch.

There are other less likely speculations, such as the retirement of the Lightning port in favor of the USB-C connection (which is already present on some iPads) and the return of the Touch ID, at a time when people cover their faces with masks and make work difficult user authentication – and ensure protection against COVID-19, which is most important.

With the launch of the iPhone 12 last year, Apple increased the amount of models available to the consumer, following with iPhone 12, a Mini version and two Pro variants. This scenario should remain identical with the iPhone 13, even after less sales iPhone 12 Mini during its first year of life on the market.

In addition, the new cell phones from the apple company should follow exactly the same look adopted on the iPhone 12, at least when it comes to housing. That means the aluminum finish for the iPhone 13 and its miniature version, switching to stainless steel on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The exterior should also remain straight, recalling the design created by Apple for the iPhone 4.

Supposed iPhones 13, 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max (Image: Playback/MacRumors)

Continuing with this finish and look can also mean the same physical size presence of the screens, being 5.4 inches for the iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1 for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, going up to 6.7″ for the larger and Apple’s most expensive cell phone. On the other hand, it is very likely that the American brand will adopt a 120 Hz update for all displays of this generation.

Not to say that nothing will change on the outside, there is a small possibility for the iPhone 13 to bring a different organization to the rear camera set. In place of lenses one above the other, the simplest model might deliver a sensor aligned diagonally with the other. The bump responsible for the set can grow, perhaps to increase the optical zoom on some models.

Smaller notch, stronger magnets

With the screen following the same path taken by the iPhones 12, there is a small possibility that the top notch (where some sensors, the speaker and the front camera are located) have its size reduced. This evolution can happen as a consequence of smaller components or even the change of position of some, such as making the speaker more squeezed on top of the housing.

The magnets that arrived with the iPhone 12, responsible for MagSafe, can be presented with greater force. The change should help so that accessories plugged in there, such as Apple’s own induction charger or external hoods and batteries, are sturdier.

iPhone 13 without Touch ID and USB-C, but Wi-Fi 6E

Apple’s facial recognition technology is truly impressive, but it fell apart when the pandemic caused people to walk around in masks. The apple company started using the Apple Watch to help with this work, but the experience has deteriorated and it doesn’t seem to change in the short term.

One of the alternatives for the iPhone 13 to continue to accurately recognize the owner is the return of the Touch ID, a biometric reader currently present only on the iPhone SE. Out of the cell phone line, Apple has inserted this sensor in the keyboard of iMacs with M1 processor, in addition to some iPads – in the on/off button.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

As much as some rumors have spilled over into the Touch ID’s possibility of returning to the iPhone 13, the newest and hottest ones guarantee that it shouldn’t happen this year – maybe on the iPhones of 2022. The same goes for the upcoming USB-C port. being adopted in iPads and in 2021 it should continue only there, with cell phones still using the proprietary Lightning connector.

If on the one hand the next iPhone will not bring some changes that could be important, on the other hand the presence of a newer, powerful and economical processor, named A15, along with some suffix is ​​more than certain. It must be manufactured using a five nanometer lithograph, the same as the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic.

This chip will also bring 5G to all models, as well as having Apple’s new cell phone and a Wi-Fi 6E router working perfectly. Speaking of communications, there’s a possibility that the iPhone 13 will bring some form of modem capable of using satellites for emergency calls – used only when wireless networks are unavailable locally.

Closing the hardware part, the first iPhone with 1TB is expected to be within the Apple announcement in 2021. Since the iPhone XS Max the apple company offers up to 512GB, but on the iPhone 13 this maximum capacity could be twice as large . I would be happy with this new cell phone starting at 128 GB for all variants, see.

Small improvements to the cameras

As the iPhone 13 should be graced with small improvements over what’s already good in the iPhone 12, so should the cameras. The hottest rumors say that the image stabilizer applied directly to the sensor will be present in every cell phone line from 2021. Another expected change is the possibility of using portrait mode for videos, as some more expensive Androids do.

iPhone 12 Pros have started to bring professional-oriented features like 10-bit Dolby Vision. This dividing path of the Pro suffix should follow with more news for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, such as the adoption of the ProRes format for Full HD and 4K resolutions.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

When the iPhone 13 arrives

Even without Apple’s official word, it’s almost certain that the new iPhone 13 models will be introduced to the public soon, sometime in September. The current shortage of chips could be a thorn in the side of Apple, a problem the company faced with the iPhone 12 but which is now somewhat eased.

The iPhone 13 can be released following the same price pattern as the iPhone 12, which has already grown compared to the iPhone 11 in the international market. In Brazil the situation is always one of costs growing with each generation and I don’t believe in a positive change this year. Around here we have the dollar out of control, registering sharp rises and falls, but the accumulated in the last 12 months was up by 2.23%.

We also have inflation accumulating high, ensuring a rise in the price of virtually all consumer products and services, ranging from necessary items in the basic food basket to the value of the fuel used by all trucks that deliver iPhones, along with the electricity bill. the store and the entire distribution chain.

Even with this scenario, it is likely that Apple will keep the iPhone 13 with a national release for mid-November, but with an even higher price. The iPhone 12 arrived in Brazil with values ​​starting at R$ 6,999 for the iPhone 12 Mini, R$ 7,999 for the iPhone 12, R$ 9,999 for the iPhone 12 Pro and R$ 10,999 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with a ceiling of R$ 13,999.

