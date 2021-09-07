iPhone 13: New Leaked Video Supposedly Confirms Next Generation Name

Expected to be announced by Apple this month, the next generation iPhone has yet to have its official name confirmed by the company, however several rumors point to the ‘iPhone 13’, a nomenclature that has been gaining ground in the media in recent days as new leaks go. coming up.

Previously some leaks pointed to the term ‘iPhone 12s’ in new models, but the Cupertino giant must leave that name aside in order to keep using the terms ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max’ to refer to the most powerful smartphones among the too much.