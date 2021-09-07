It is undeniable that Apple designs its phones for the long term, with hardware that is able to deliver good performance even after a long time. Proof of this is the amount of people who still use the iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, which were released over three years ago.

These models were successful in their respective releases and some still appear in the most popular cell phone rankings. Even with the iPhone 11’s good sales numbers and the iPhone 12’s popularity growing by the day, it’s the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 that remain at the top of the most used iPhones!

According to data from the DeviceAtlas website, which collected information from more than 100,000 websites around the world, the iPhone 7 was the most used Apple cell phone in the world in 2020, that is, even after several years on the market, the iPhone 7 remains the main device for many users.

This is mainly due to the fact that the iPhone 7 was a sales bang with nearly 80 million devices sold, dominating the rankings until recently and only trailing the iPhone 6 and iPhone 8. Either way, anyone stays surprised by the popularity of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus even in 2021.

Of course, appearing in the rankings of currently used devices doesn’t place the iPhone 7 among the best-selling phones, after all there are few stocks of the product. However, the price of the few remaining models, whether new or used, draws a lot of people’s attention.

The question remains: is the iPhone 7 still worth it? Or who knows at least the iPhone 7 Plus could be a suitable cell phone? Today, we’re going to talk about how the iPhone 7 might fare against the current apps and competitors of 2021, as well as whether you can consider it a viable option for the near future.

Why was the iPhone 7 so successful?

Launched in 2016, the iPhone 7 arrived as a successor to the iPhone 6S. With a new design, even lighter, but with the same measurements, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (which replaces the iPhone 6S Plus) arrived with the difficult mission of continuing the absurd success of previous generations.

The screen wasn’t changed then or the following year, so the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 all have the same display: 4.7 inches with a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels. In fact, this type of screen was so successful that Apple decided to reincorporate it into the iPhone SE 2020, which has shown good sales figures until 2020 and 2021.

Apple seemed to have found the ideal display sizes, as evidenced by the huge success of the products. Thus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus use the same configuration: 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. And detail: such specifications come from the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus from 2014.

In part, the positioning of the iPhone 7 paid off, as it has sold well and is thriving to date. However, it is clear that Apple could not maintain good sales only with new visual aspects, since the idea was to convince not only the brand’s fans to migrate to the new model, but also to attract new consumers.

For that, Apple needed to improve the physical qualities of its product, so the iPhone 7 surprised by bringing IP67 protection. Thus, Apple shook the dust and ensured that competitors could not “wet” their plans, after all this was the first iPhone capable of diving in up to 1 meter of water without suffering damage.

Now, in addition to the design that reverberated even in the iPhone SE 2020, the iPhone 7 also attracted attention for its specifications, which promised revolutionary performance, thanks to the debut of a new processor: the Apple A10 Fusion. Now, Apple’s cell phone gave up the dual-core configuration and moved to a quad-core architecture.

The A10 Fusion chip was very important, as it powered the Apple TV 4K (which was the most powerful model until early 2021) and was also used in the 7th generation iPad (released in 2019). So, considering the adoption of this processor in other devices, it is clear that the brand knows the potential of this hardware.

To accompany the Apple A10, the iPhone 7 was equipped with 2GB of RAM memory, therefore the same configuration as the iPhone 6S. The iPhone 7 Plus received 3 GB of RAM memory, a leap in relation to the iPhone 6S Plus which had 2 GB, so the iPhone 7 Plus surprised by its performance with plenty of room to run various apps.

In terms of storage, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus abandoned the 16GB configuration. The most basic version now has 32 GB, while the intermediate one was 128 GB and the most premium one jumped to 256 GB (something unheard of in Apple’s cell phone line at that time).

The iPhone 7 also had news for photography, with the main camera getting a brighter lens (with f/.1.8 aperture) and the front camera jumped from 5 MP to 7 MP, which allowed recording videos in Full HD with the selfies lens. The iPhone 7 Plus received a second rear camera with a telephoto lens, this was a zoom in the future of Apple cell phones.

Despite many positive points, the iPhone 7 was the beginning of some setbacks, such as the removal of the headphones connector (which at the time was a very controversial issue) and the shorter battery life — and this in a direct comparison with its predecessor , the iPhone 6S.

With such a setup, the iPhone 7 represented a significant leap in many ways, which ensured its success for many years. Although the iPhone 8 brought some improvements, the iPhone 7 became the ideal level of performance and features for iOS for many years, which was proved by the good acceptance of the product.

What to expect from the iPhone 7 in 2021?

Over the last five years, the world of smartphones has changed a lot, but that doesn’t mean a big change in the world of iPhones. Proof of this is the recent release of the 2nd generation iPhone SE which has many similarities to the iPhone 7, so don’t be fooled by the “limitations” of the product.

In fact, while some may consider the iPhone 7’s specs outdated, they are not necessarily the product’s faults. Of course, in the face of devices with larger screens, eight-core processors and multi-camera systems, the iPhone 7 may look outdated, but there are a few points to consider.

First, the size is precisely the highlight of the iPhone 7, as many people are really used to it and prefer smaller devices. The reduced dimensions obviously impact the space available for the screen, so there is no way to install a larger display on a cell phone that still has a physical button on the front.

The question of screen size depends on each person’s preference, as many like compact versions. Rectangular displays have fallen out of favor and better tech panels (new iPhones already use OLED, for example, while the iPhone 7 uses IPS LCD) as well as better resolutions are available. However, none of these factors significantly affect the iPhone 7 usage experience.

The hardware part is far from being a limiter on the iPhone 7. Despite the illusion that you need octa-core CPUs and 4 GB of RAM to run modern games, the truth is that iOS is a system optimized for hardware. from Apple and even the iPhone 7 (with just 2 GB) continues to run the most modern games from the App Store. The iPhone 7 Plus has even more firepower and takes it easy.

For photographs, the iPhone 7 still delivers great results, but it lacks special modes for portraits and only makes 4K videos at 30 frames per second (and without the extended dynamic range). The iPhone 7 Plus does better in this regard, as it has a telephoto lens, which has portrait mode and distortion-free zoom.

Even with a configuration from five years ago, the iPhone 7 still has competent hardware for 2021. However, battery life is a bit limited, as it doesn’t deliver power for a full day of heavy use, so you need to have it. an outlet nearby or carry a powerbank in your purse. It’s worth noting that this shouldn’t be such a complicated issue on the iPhone 7 Plus.

But is the iPhone 7 still worth it in 2021?

Despite being a cell phone that works great in 2021, the iPhone 7 is no longer a recommended option, because it has had several official replacements in Apple’s official lineup, including the iPhone 8 and the latest iPhone SE 2020, both with the same design but with more features.

So, our main tip is: if you really want a “cheap” iPhone, the new iPhone SE is currently the best option, as it brings a better processor, which integrates artificial intelligence features and, even with a single camera, it can take pictures in portrait mode. Also, this is a model that will last much longer, as it has more RAM and should receive more iOS updates. Thinking about device longevity is key here.

The second recommendation is the iPhone 8, which already has improvements for recording videos and Bluetooth 5.0 adapter. In performance, the iPhone 8 may be a little better, but with 2GB it may lose support for future updates soon, but Apple guarantees 5 years of new system versions, so the iPhone 8 still has steam.

Calm down, this is not to say that the iPhone 7 is a phone that has completely dropped from your list of options. If you really want to have an Apple smartphone and the money is short to buy the 2nd generation iPhone SE (which can easily cost more than R$ 2,500 in the 64 GB version), the iPhone 7 might be a model to consider.

However, it is necessary to keep in mind that the iPhone 7 should stop receiving new iOS versions soon, after all it is already impressive that a model with 6 years of market can still have a little more support with iOS 15, but the next one Apple’s system version may not be released for the iPhone 7.

In our research, we found the 32GB iPhone 7 for $1,300, the 128GB iPhone 7 for $1,800, and the 256GB iPhone 7 for $2,250 — detail: all of these products advertised as new and sealed. For sure, all these values ​​scare, even more for a cell phone 5 years ago.

In addition to price, it is necessary to note the issue of storage space. The iPhone doesn’t support memory card expansion, so it’s not upgradeable, so we definitely don’t recommend the 32GB iPhone 7, as much of the storage is occupied by the system and there’s little left for apps, games, and photos.

So, if the idea is to buy the 128GB iPhone 7, we definitely don’t recommend spending R$1,800 on an outdated product. There are better and more convenient options from Apple (like the 64GB iPhone 8 you can find for less than R$1,700) and dozens of Android alternatives, which are bigger but better in other respects.

It is possible to find the iPhone 7 with better prices, but only used, which means that the screen can be worn out and the battery (which is already low) can last only a few hours. So, if you find an iPhone 7 at a good price (around R$1,000), maybe the purchase is worth it, but the battery replacement will be imminent, which means that the total value will be higher.

All that said, here’s the tip: don’t buy the iPhone 7, not even the iPhone 7 Plus. These are devices that were great in their releases and those who still have it can still be happy today, after all it is a product with good performance and good cameras. However, buying an iPhone 7 in 2021 doesn’t make sense unless it’s a good deal and you don’t mind iOS updates!

