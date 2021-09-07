iPhones, iPads and Macs could get more expensive in 2022 – MacMagazine

According to information from Nikkei Asia, a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Apple’s main supplier of processors, is considering raising the price of chips next year — considered the biggest increase in more than a decade. If that happens, the increase may leave the iPhones, iPads and Macs even more expensive.

Some sources attribute this increase to a number of factors, including higher material costs and the continuing shortage of chips, which has caused some companies to buy more components than they really need.

The company is believed to be preparing this increase also to prevent its customers from making “double bookings” or ordering more chips than they really need — which has made it harder for other companies to get them and for TSMC to get a real picture of demand.

Until recently, the supplier was one of the most expensive chip makers in the market and charged about 20% more than competitors. However, with companies raising their prices during the semiconductor crisis, this is no longer the case.

A few weeks ago, a publication by DigiTimes warned that this year’s iPhones could get more expensive. Now, however, it is speculated that both Apple’s smartphones and iPads and Macs — which also have chips produced by TSMC — could be affected, but only next year.

Apple could even maintain the same prices for its products and bear the additional costs, but that, of course, is highly unlikely. Instead, we are likely to see prices going up in 2022. 💸

via 9to5Mac