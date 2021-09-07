Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in a coma due to wrong dose of anesthetic

Former French defender Jean-Pierre Adams died this Monday, aged 73, after spending nearly four decades in a coma after a medical error.

The information was given by PSG and Nimes, two of the clubs he defended in his career.

In 1982, Adams received a near-fatal dose of anesthetic before performing a routine knee operation. He suffered brain damage, fell into a coma and never returned.

“PSG lost today in one of its most glorious former players. The club offers its condolences to family and friends,” wrote the Paris team in a statement.

Adams, who was born in Senegal but also had French nationality, played 22 times for the French national team in the 1970s.

Jean-Pierre Adams before PSG game in 1977 AFP via Getty Images

He played for Nimes between 1970 and 1973, and then for PSG between 1977 and 1979, after being signed by Nice.

“This Monday morning, we were informed of the death of Jean-Pierre Adams. He played 84 matches for Nimes and, alongside fellow defender Marius Tresor, formed the so-called ‘Wall’ in the French national team”, reported Nimes, in his social networks.

“The club offers its most sincere condolences to family and friends at this difficult time,” he added.

Since falling into a coma, Adams had been cared for by his wife, Bernadette, who stayed at her husband’s side until his death this Monday.