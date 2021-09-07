Jhon Arias can help Fluminense to hire a midfielder in the market

Tricolor das Laranjeiras continues in the soccer market in search of business opportunities and news may appear very soon

Fluminense tries to meet in the season after elimination in the liberators and the exchange in the technical command. After drawing against Juventude, Tricolor das Laranjeiras is already focused for the game against Chapecoense, this Tuesday (7th), at 9:30 pm. The team needs to win again at the Brasileirão to start looking again at the top of the table.

Who is positively surprising is Jhon Arias, who has been playing more advanced, as a kind of second man in attack and has been pleased. Thus, as reported by the “NetFlu” portal, the Rio club can signal the preference to hire a midfield still in this transfer window. However, there is still no advanced negotiation in this regard.

It is worth remembering that Fluminense has until September 24th to hire new athletes and, thus, enroll them in the Brazilian Championship. The direction handles the situation cautiously, but is analyzing all business opportunities. If a free player is within budget and pleases Marcão, the deal can be closed.

Tricolor’s cast is considered good, but would still need some pieces to level up. In the national tournament, the goal is to seek a place in the next Copa Libertadores da America. With 22 points, Flu has only won one game in the last five and needs to improve their performance if they still want to dream big.

Fluminense’s season was very promising, the team reached the Carioca final, went through a difficult group in Libertadores, went to the quarterfinals, but sinned at the time. decisive and was eliminated. Roger Machado could not stand the pressure and ended up being fired.