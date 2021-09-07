Jojo Todynho breaks up after controversy over betrayal with manicure | celebrities

Instagram Jojo Todynho and Márcio Felipe

Jojo Todynho, 24, ended his relationship with Márcio Felipe, his most current affair. The information is from a source from the Extra newspaper. The motivation for the “end point” would be the boy’s alleged betrayal of the manicurist Izabelle Branquinho.

Before breaking up, Jojo would have scolded Márcio and spent the weekend away from him. Apparently, the boy is still trying to reverse the situation and prove to the funkeira that the manicurist is lying. He even posted a video saying he has nothing to do with Izabelle, however, he deleted the post right away. Aware of the publication, the former betrayed shared photos in bed with Márcio Felipe to corroborate her version of the story.

Jojo revealed her romance with Márcio Felipe last week, in an interview with Podpah podcast. To the situation, she said that the two met on the street, then started talking on Instagram and, after her trip, the romance kicked in: “I was going to have my eyelashes done and he was leaving the same building. It made me dizzy. at the time. He looked like a closet, all dressed in Flamengo. It was an exchange of glances and then I was hoping he would send me a direct on Instagram. He sent it and said: ‘Will you just watch?’ I replied, I went traveling and when I came back we found each other. It was great, it was wonderful. Even his good morning gives me butterflies in my stomach. He has a similar look to me. way. He’s hot, beautiful. He came into my life breaking everything. I’ve always found introspective guys, and he’s nice, he fits in with people. I’m allowing myself to live that, “she reported.

understand the controversy

As soon as Jojo Todynho’s novel became public, as a result of an investigation by Fábia Oliveira, Izabelle Branquinho went to social media to expose Márcio Felipe. According to the manicurist, the boy had been dating her for about a month, the two even slept together the day before the dating was reported on all gossip sites.

“About a month and a half ago I started a relationship with a person, and today I woke up with the news [em sites de fofoca] that he was also dating a famous person. And since then my cell phone doesn’t stop. I really didn’t expect this to happen, we were pretty intense, he was even last night with me here at home. So I thought this was not possible. It’s not easy to go through this, but imagine: you stay with someone, live life and, out of nowhere, it explodes. I want to make it clear that the focus here is him, not her. Jojo is a woman [email protected] and he will be like that with anyone. I’m not doing it for the media, I’m doing it because sometimes we go through some things and keep it to ourselves, and it’s not good,” shared Izabelle on Instagram Stories, on Saturday (4th).

Among the shared WhatsApp conversations, Izabelle also exposed an audio of Márcio Felipe apologizing. The boy would have done this after the manicurist found out that he was having a relationship with Jojo Todynho. “Dude, I’m asking you to forgive me. It has nothing to do with fame, this stuff. I ended up with her, yes, I’m sorry. I don’t even know what to say. I’m wrong, I need to fix my mistake, but I’m not dating Nobody doesn’t. I’m ashamed, today I’ve been thinking all morning, anyway. Just forgive me. Forgive me, really,” said Jojo’s affair in the audio file in question.

In response to the repercussions, Márcio shared stories mocking his ex-girlfriend. “Let my life go, dammit. Don’t try to slow anyone down, no.” Jojo Todynho was more explosive. “Do you think that I, Jordana, Jojo Todynho, need to be hanging around with someone else’s male? I’ve never had to sleep with anyone’s male! Even because, I have the man I want, whenever I want”, declared the singer , in videos shared on Sunday (5th).

“Respect me. I don’t need to hang out with anyone’s male. Does the person go around with a billboard? I didn’t know that ‘gay’ was a boyfriend and I’m a single woman. I met the most worthy bachelor. life,” she finished.