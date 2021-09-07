Jojo Todynho breaks up after controversy over betrayal with manicure

Jojo Todynho got angry and put an end to his relationship with Márcio Felipe, from Rio de Janeiro, after discovering that the boy was dating her and also with the manicurist Izabelle Branquinho. According to a source at Extra, Jojo was in love with the businessman, but she was mad when her name was involved in yet another love scandal.

For those who couldn’t follow the story, the day after Jojo revealed that she was dating the manager, manicure Iza Branquinho published a series of Stories on Instagram in which she assures that she would also be in a relationship with him, and would have been betrayed. The young man would have even slept at her house the night before the repercussions of the relationship with the famous woman.

“About a month and a half ago I started a relationship with a person, and today I woke up to the news (on gossip sites) that he was also dating a famous person and since then my cell phone doesn’t stop”, wrote the young woman on Saturday (4 /9). On the same day an ex-affair de Márcio made a report on the web, calling him a gold digger.

A day later, the former A Fazenda decided to comment on the controversy. “I am tired. I’m a straight talker and I don’t send a message. I think people were missing the Jojo way and with me it hasn’t been messed up”, he said, in his Instagram Stories.

“Do you think I, Jordana, and Jojo Todynho need to be hanging out with other guys? Old bitch and retired bitch? I never needed to sleep with anyone’s male! Even because I have the man I want, the time I want”, he said, regarding his relationship with businessman Márcio Felipe.

Jojo also stated that he respects the education he gained and that he never coveted anything from anyone. “Respect me. You who go on social networks to call me names, respect me. If there’s one thing I know how to be, it’s whore and whore. I teach in these areas and I don’t need to hang out with anyone’s male. Does the person walk with a billboard? I didn’t know ‘hangout’ was a boyfriend and I’m a single woman. I met the most worthy bachelor. I’m not going to lengthen myself because I don’t have to give satisfaction in my life”, claimed the owner of the hit Que Tiro foi Esse?.

