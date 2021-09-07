Jojo Todynho takes a radical attitude after the very serious accusation of being with a committed man

Jojo Todynho he released the verb on his social networks and once and for all rebutted the rumors that he was dating a committed man.

Outraged by the comments, the singer told her thousands of followers that she would never submit to being with people who are not single.

“Do you really think that I, Jordana, Jojo Todynho, need to be hanging around with other people? I never needed to sleep with anyone’s male, even because I have the man I want whenever I want. I respect the education my grandmother and aunt gave me”, started.

“I never coveted anything from anyone, I never moved anything from anyone. I believe I am where I am, because I knew how to plant. If I’m harvesting, it’s due to my effort”, continued.

“I’ve been reading and listening to a lot and I was passing over it and I promised that I would never come on the internet to fight or say anything again, but there are times when I can’t and I don’t have the patience. I have an anxiety attack. So, you who come to my profile call me names, respect me”, said still.

With blood in her eyes, the winner of the 2020 edition of the reality show The farm continued the outburst asking the haters to stop bugging their balls with the subject:

“I don’t need to hang out with anyone’s male. Do people walk with billboards? I didn’t know which date was a boyfriend. I am a single woman and i met the most worthy bachelor. I spent 4 months in a reality show and nobody had anything to talk about outside or inside, because my character is one”.

“I don’t pretend to be what I’m not. Do not come with hypocrisy here on my profile because everyone has a dirty ass. If I wasn’t who I am, no one would be talking f*ck. Wash your mouth to talk about me. Whoever went or goes there to write a joke on my grandmother’s profile, put yourself in her place”, he pointed out.

“My problem is mine. My grandmother is a 78 year old lady, don’t mess with my family. Messing with me is one thing, but with my family the hole is lower”, completed Jojo.