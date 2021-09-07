Journalist surrenders and cites Arrascaeta’s role in the Seleção: “There’s football left over” – Flamengo

PHOTO: RELEASE / CUP AMERICA

Pilar in Flamengo’s victorious era, Giorgian De Arrascaeta is also gaining morale and establishing himself more and more as the number 10 jersey of the Uruguayan team. The midfielder was responsible for two of Celeste’s four goals in the 4-2 victory over Bolivia, this Sunday (5th), in the sixth round of the qualifiers. For André Rocha, journalist of the portal ‘UOL Esporte’, the red-black ace has finally achieved prominence with Oscar Tabárez.

– If the big game of the weekend in South America in Itaquera was missing, there is plenty of football in De Arrascaeta. Mature at 27, he finally manages to play a leading role in the Uruguayan team as well. Even without Suárez and Cavani, he scored three goals in two matches. One against Peru in Lima, two over Bolivia in Montevideo.

– One can question the level of the last opponent, second from last in the qualifiers. But at other times, not even in these matches the Uruguayan midfielder could stand out. Sometimes for acting very open on the left in the second row of fours in a 4-4-2 by Oscar Tabárez.

And completed: “Now he seems to experience physical, technical and, mainly, game reading. In 34 matches in the 2021 season, including Flamengo and Seleção, he has already scored 12 goals and served the same number of assists. It reached 71 decisive passes and 17 great chances created”.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta returns to the field on Thursday (9th) for the encounter with Ecuador, at 7:30 pm (GMT), in Montevideo – the same stadium as the victory against Bolivia, the Campeón del Siglo. As it happened on Sunday (5th), the duel will have the presence of the public.