Journalists compare Botafogo and Vasco in Série B and see Alvinegro cast ‘much worse’

O Botafogo is third place in Serie B, with 38 points in 22 games, and is firmly in the fight for access. already the Vasco has 32 points from 23 matches and is ninth, further and further away from the top of the table. The situation of the clubs was the target of comparisons in the “SporTV Newsroom” this Tuesday.

The host Marcelo Barreto brought up the topic, when talking about Vasco’s 3-1 defeat by the Hawaii.

– Vasco has a similar parameter, Botafogo, which may not have the same political problems, but it has financial problems that are as or more serious. It’s difficult to assemble a team. And it’s campaigning much closer to access than Vasco, it’s fighting to go up, in the G-4 – Barreto said.

– O Botafogo has a much worse cast than Vasco – opined Thales Ax, in a comment that Marcelo Barreto and Aydano André Motta agreed.

– Vasco and Avaí for me were the teams most candidates for access. I think they had thicker squads, more experienced players, because in Serie B there is talk of investing in younger players, but if you have more investment, you hire experienced players. I think that Avaí, despite being there in the fight, is also campaigning below. I think that, until this stage of the championship, Vasco is not a team to fight for access – completed Thales.