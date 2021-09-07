Juca: Final with Corinthians and Palmeiras will stimulate women’s football – 06/06/2021

Corinthians confirmed yesterday its classification for the final of the Brazilian Women’s Soccer Championship by beating Ferroviaria 3-1, repeating the score of the first semifinal, and will have a classic in the title decision against Palmeiras, who thrashed Internacional to go to his first final of the competition, with the derby worth the title.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #158, Juca Kfouri comments on the definition of the finalists in the women’s Brasileirão and says that a final putting two clubs that have great rivalries face to face can be very beneficial for women’s football in terms of dissemination.

“Two beautiful games, both the victory of Palmeiras against Inter and the victory of Corinthians against Ferroviária. All that women’s football needs is the stimulus of historic rivalries,” says Juca.

“We’re going to have a Brazilian Championship final, Palmeiras’ first final, Corinthians won’t, Corinthians fights for the three-time Brazilian Championship, but it will be very cool. The last game under Corinthians’ command, on September 26, the 19th game one way, under the command of Palmeiras, it will be very cool. You can be sure that we will have a strong audience on television”, he concludes.

Corinthians was the Brazilian women’s champion in the 2018 and 2020 editions, while Palmeiras, which had its women’s football reactivated in 2019, had the best result in last year’s semifinal, when it was defeated precisely by its rival.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.