Juca Kfouri: We are facing a world show of irresponsibility – 09/06/2021

Argentine players who arrived in Brazil without quarantine for being in England less than 14 days before and still under accusation of wrongly filling out the form, game interrupted with the ball rolling because they were on the field in the game with the Brazilian team and delay by Anvisa , who did not take steps before in order to avoid the scene that took place at the Neo Química Arena, in the South American Qualifiers.

In the Posse de Bola #158 podcast, Juca Kfouri comments on the episode that took place yesterday (5) during the game between Brazil and Argentina, considers that there was no ‘good guy’ in history and asks who the agreement in which the leaders of Brazil would have been, Argentina and Conmebol had as a basis for the performance of the game even with players who could not be on the field.

“In the episode of Itaquera there are no good guys, because, evidently, Anvisa failed to take all the measures it should have taken on Friday, when the Argentines arrived in Brazil, evidently the Argentines too, by omitting the situation of four of your players also failed, and we had the apotheosis in the interruption of the game with the game already in progress. You can’t take anyone away and say ‘this one saved his skin'”, says Juca.

“Of course the law has to be complied with, this is beyond any discussion, but it is also clear that we need to find out who was the government that authorized it in a conversation, it seems, that took place between the CBF, Conmebol and the government, that the four of them could go to Itaquera and play. It remains to be seen who was responsible for this. Were it in the times of Caboclo, we would be suspicious of the President of the Republic,” he adds.

Juca says that there is a series of irresponsibility in the sports field, citing the consequences of the Copa America, the Euro Cup and also the Olympic Games, which still points to the irony of Anvisa’s action while the president promotes unmasked gatherings.

“We are facing a global spectacle of irresponsibility. It is said that the variant Mu was brought to Brazil by the Colombians during the ‘Cova América’, but at the same time the British health authorities have no doubt in saying that the end of Euro, in London, has spread the pandemic in the city, Tokyo is on alert and the Japanese authorities say that because of the Olympics, and so humanity is living from irresponsibility to irresponsibility because the show cannot stop,” says Juca.

“Taking the four of them also as scapegoats in a country where the president of the republic does not respect health recommendations and also Anvisa does nothing about it is something that leaves us all deeply ashamed and frustrated,” he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.