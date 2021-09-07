Juliana Paes unleashes the verb and detonates Evaristo Costa’s resignation from CNN Brazil

Juliana Paes sent support message to Evaristo Costa after resignation from CNN Brazil. The Globo actress criticized the news channel’s decision and said the company was “disrespectful” with the former colleague of the broadcaster.

On his Instagram profile, Evaristo posted a video playing with his situation. Juliana then manifested and detonated the way he left CNN Brasil.

Juliana Paes rocks

“Evaristo… times are strange, but that kind of disrespectful conduit you’ve suffered will never be well received by the public… On the other hand, you have conquered a place in the hearts of so many people, this place of affection, that your talent and charisma have conquered, no one takes away… it is in this fertile soil that the future must be sown… a big kiss”, wrote the actress.

“Thank you so much for your kind words and compliments directed at me. I’m flattered. Kisses”, thanked the journalist.

Nonetheless, Juliana Paes was not the only Globo hired who commented on the matter. A reporter for the Rio station in São Paulo, Veruska Donato, who was Evaristo’s colleague at Jornal Hoje, also left a message. “[Risos] You are 100% awesome! let them cry“, shot.

Former presenter of Bem Estar, Fernando Rocha recalled in his post the time he was dismissed from Globo.

“As everyone knows, I’ve lived something like that. There is bitterness, but happiness comes right away. And the joy is realizing that what we think is the end, in reality, is a new beginning. A beginning with many possibilities and a process that could also become a book. Go ahead and continue in a good mood! There’s a lot of world ahead!”, he said.

Evaristo’s resignation

Evaristo Costa was released from CNN Brazil last week. However, he learned of the resignation in a curious way. After realizing he wasn’t on the station’s call, he called the company and was told he had been fired.

“The father is ON. Since September 1st I found out that I am no longer part of CNN. Yes I used to work at CNN, but when I came back from vacation, watching the station’s new program call, I noticed the lack of my program“, said the journalist.

“I called to find out the reason and was informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services. It’s the game! ‘Thy will be done’. When I recover from what happened, I’ll give you the details that are still being worked out. Free on the track”, he stated.