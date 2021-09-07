Juliette releases ‘Difference Mara’ video, talks about ‘boy from the South’ that appears in the lyrics and ‘feat’ with Anitta | famous

First, Juliette’s EP came out, which is already a success (anyone had any doubts?). Now, the pretty one takes another step: at midday, the video for “Diferença Mara” will be aired, a song written by composers from Paraíba Dann Costara and Zé Neto, the juze of the band the Gonzagas , and chosen to be the flagship of the artist’s musical project.

“Difference Mara is one of the most pop songs and it’s a mix, so we chose to please the entire audience. Despite having a very large regional appeal, I also like pop, funk, many other rhythms, and this one music was the coolest mix, so we chose it because it would embrace the whole of Brazil, embrace all styles in a broader way. In addition, it also brings a very beautiful message of this diversity, beauty and multiplicity of ours country,” explains Juliette.

To mark the release of the clip, the singer participated in a special press conference, where she gave details about the project, the songs and even who is the “boy from the South who prefers rap”, which appears in the lyrics of “Diferença Mara”. Check out the best moments!

“I was very happy with the result [do EP] exactly because the songs were made for me, telling my story and my trajectory, with expressions that I use and that I want to emphasize. I always wanted it to be something that spoke about how I felt, so I was calm.”

“when I left [do BBB], I was a little scared with all the opportunities that came to me. I had contact with the lyrics of the songs as soon as I left the program and this was strengthening me. I fell in love with them and changed one thing or another… A word, a tone, putting one instrument or another. It was working out and getting my way. It was already something that was written for me and that spoke of my history, but it worked and we arrived at the final result.”

“It was a scare that people saw me as a singer. I thought people were going to say, ‘Oh, she’s in tune’, and that’s it. I was really surprised. to be able to envision a career as a singer. What made me trust and believe were the lyrics of the songs and the artists I met and gave me strength. I still feel a little embarrassed, but I’m getting used to it.”

“I still have butterflies in my stomach. What really made me decide [pela música] is that, out of everything I was doing, I found the most meaning in the music. Music was what brought me peace. Communication is very popular, presenting and such, but the music… I don’t know, I’m more affectionate, you know? I had dreams, I had very beautiful messages, so I only believed in what my heart already spoke and felt.”

“My relationship with Anitta is very beautiful. I had Anitta as a female reference. I always say, people might not like her music, but they have to respect her story. She struggled a lot and took milk from stone, like we say in the Northeast. She donated herself for this [o EP de Juliette] in a very beautiful way and did things that I wouldn’t need, like spending hours with me in the studio, calling and saying everything will be fine… I thought it would be easy, but it wasn’t and she supported me.”

“I don’t think there will be feat this year. She’s focused on her international career and I’m focused on building my career here, but in the future I really want it. And thanks, Anitta, for everything.”

“It was crazy, crazy, crazy! Thank God, I live with my team, they memorized the lyrics before me and they spent the whole day singing and talking about it. There came a moment when I stopped and said, ‘I have to dedicate a lot to music, otherwise this EP won’t come out.’

“I have a hard time memorizing lyrics. Any day, I’m out there messing up lyrics and becoming a meme. You’ll see.”

The ‘boy’ of ‘Mara Difference’

[“Eu sou do Nordeste, ele é do sul / Prefere rap e eu sou mais Gadú” é um dos versos de “Diferença Mara”]

“Don’t do that to me, asking me who the Southern boy is (laughs). The song was made before, I’m just making sense at this point, because it talks about the difference between people. I have a crush, I’m starting there. Afterwards. we have to do another press conference and, if it works, we’ll reveal it.”

“People said that I had a very good vocal preparation and a natural musicality, but I found it very difficult [o processo de gravar o EP]. You have no idea, it’s a crochet, a very difficult business. If the diction is not good in a word, you have to redo it a thousand times, it is a very difficult process. Congratulations to the singers, I didn’t imagine it was like that. In fact, I didn’t find anything easy, I found everything difficult (laughs).”

“I know I’m just starting out, I never studied to be a singer, I just sang, and I know I have a lot to learn. [No futuro] I want to write the songs together with them [os compositores], I think it will be very special when I’m ready for it.”

“Woman, I fake a habit, right, because I’ve met artists I’ve admired my whole life. At first, I had crises! When I met Gilberto Gil, I just cried. Every time, I was in this state, then I stopped. I’m honored, thanking God, I never imagined that I would be in front and singing with these people.”

“First there is Elba Ramalho, chico cesar, Alceu Valença, Joe Ramalho…all these and many others. I really like the Agnes Nunes. I think her tone is wonderful, she brings northeastern music in a modern way, a new way, I like her a lot. I think we are all references to each other, we end up mixing, and that’s why there are so many good artists out there.”

“I didn’t even imagine winning Big Brother, imagine this music’s success. It was breaking record, record, record, going up, going up… I didn’t have the dimension, today I have it. I’m very happy, I just have to thank. cactuses are wonderful, they work really hard, and when people hear the music and like it, and the review says it well, I just think, ‘Oh my God, I made the right choice,’ and I’m so grateful.”

