Juliette releases video with Madonna director and confesses flirting with ‘boy from the south’ · TV News

Juliette Freire released this Monday (6) the video for Diferença Mara, song from her first EP. In the lyrics, the BBB21 champion is about a romance with a suitor from the south of Brazil and confessed that in real life she also has a “flirt” from that region. The video was artistically directed by Giovanni Bianco, who has worked with Anitta and Madonna.

“I have a crush, but the song was made before. I’m still making sense of it,” said the makeup artist, laughing, at a press conference before the release of the clip. “When I have an answer, we’ll do another interview,” she replied, regarding the identity of the affair.

The lawyer said that she chose Diferença Mara for her first video because it is a song that encompasses different cultures. “That [música] it was the best mix [os ritmos]. We chose to embrace the whole of Brazil. It brings a beautiful message of differences, multiplicity of our country,” she declared.

“I’m from the Northeast, he’s from the South. He prefers rap and I’m more Gadú”, says the lyrics of the song, which also talk about the cultural differences in the regions. In the extra episode of You Never Been Alone, the music producer makes it clear that, in fact, the guy in question is from the Southeast. But in real life, Juliette didn’t specify the region of her crush.

The documentary series also features behind-the-scenes footage of the video recordings with Bianco, who called her a “genius” several times and praised her performance a lot. “Juliette loves the camera and the camera loves her. That’s a fantastic thing. She has a beautiful and true naturalness. I’m really happy to be the person to direct her first music video,” he said.

“When I saw it, I was kind of moved. It’s about the difference, I was dumbfounded. It’s very beautiful. More than that, it has a very beautiful sense,” stated Juliette, about the final result. “I’ve always liked music and singing. It’s a huge emotion to create this project, my first, together with such important and talented people. Building my entire universe is a dream,” said the singer.

Check out the clip below: