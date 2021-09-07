Justice orders Gol to pay the employees’ makeup and aesthetic expenses

Gol Boeing 737-700





The National Aeronauts Union (SNA) informs that the Labor Court sentenced Gol Linhas Aéreas in a collective action filed by the MPT (Public Ministry of Labor), with the participation of the SNA as an assistant. The action refers to the requirement that its female employees must be presented with makeup, without providing any assistance or compensation, and the adoption of aesthetic procedures and the use of accessories.

According to the lower court decision, the company will have to pay compensation with expenses for personal appearance, as well as provide means to comply with its dress code and presentation, including with regard to aesthetic procedures.

Thus, Gol will have to:

– Provide their employees with a makeup set provided for in their personal presentation code, free of charge, as well as pay for aesthetic procedures for manicures, depilation, eyebrows and fluff;





– Refrain from requiring its employees in their manuals to adopt aesthetic procedures and purchase makeup without the corresponding provision of indemnity or supply, so as not to cause expenses to the workers;

– Pay compensation for expenses with personal presentation in the amount of R$ 220 per month to each aeronaut employee (excluding installments prior to 9/21/2015 and employment contracts terminated until 9/21/2018);

– Pay indemnity for collective pain and suffering in the amount of at least R$ 500 thousand, in view of the conduct that gave rise to gender discrimination and women’s salary reduction.

Motions for clarification filed by Gol were judged and considered groundless. The sentence must be served after the final and unappealable decision of the action.

If in doubt, contact SNA.

Information from the National Aeronauts Union



