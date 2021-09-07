Kim Kardashian promotes cryptocurrency and enters UK crosshairs

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian may have promoted a cryptocurrency that doesn’t exist, officials say

American businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian was criticized for promoting a cryptocurrency on Instagram.

The criticism came from the head of the Financial Conduct Authority (FDA), the UK’s financial regulator.

Charles Randell said Kardashian “asked his 250 million followers to speculate a cryptocurrency” when promoting an ad for Ethereum Max.

Randell called the coin “a speculative digital token created a month earlier by unknown developers.”