Kleberson opens the game on friendship and stories with CR7 at United

After 12 years, Cristiano Ronaldo is back to Manchester United and will make its premiere by red devils before the Newcastle, on Saturday (11), at 11:00 am (Brasilia time), for the fourth round of the Premier League, with transmission LIVE and exclusive by ESPN on Star+.

During the first pass, the Portuguese ace lined up titles, artillery and collects many stories on and off the pitch. Former teammate and friend of CR7, Kleberson, who was introduced alongside the star, spoke about some good times he lived alongside the striker at Old Trafford.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, the ex-wheel opened the game about the friendship he cultivated with Cristiano Ronaldo, including a barbecue at home with the Portuguese’s family.

“We were great family friends. In the beginning, I had a barbecue at home, he went there, Van Nisterlrooy, Tim Howard, Fortune. Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother was a fantastic woman. My wife became very good friends with her mother, from his sister. Because of his father’s story, he kind of passed on some things he wanted to give better comfort to his mother and brother, because his father wasn’t with him. When he touched on this story, we wanted to help.” started by asserting.

play 1:15 Former Manchester United player spoke exclusively with ESPN.com.br

“Good boy, I wanted to play and give something better to the family. We often talked about it. He always had great affection for his mother and sister,” added Kleberson, before denying the ‘leg’ label that is often associated with ace and also playing about Portuguese vanity.

“Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t like that ‘leg’, no. He was vain (laughs). In the dressing room there, he had a separate mirror for him, that’s it, it was in front of him. But, at no time in Manchester I saw him not pay attention to the fans. It always gave, it was calm. Of course, after it became a power, several times better in the world, we know that the proportion is different in terms of contact, communication, of interacting with other people. But, with me there, in the beginning career, he was always a person who talked”.

“In Manchester, we had social work, we went to hospitals, to visit needy children, which the club itself provided so that we could be in contact with the community, and he was always the first to be in front. It was just a mess in English class (laughs). ). Me, him, Djemba-Djemba, a teacher speaking Spanish (laughs), it was a tremendous mess,” he concluded.