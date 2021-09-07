know rare condition associated with long Covid

In an interview with the Mexican network Televisa, singer Yuri claimed to have been diagnosed with dysautonomia a year after Covid-19. She said the sequelae appeared a few weeks ago, and two neurologists detected the rare condition.

Dysautonomy, or autonomic dysfunction, is the medical term used to describe a condition that impairs various functions of the body, as it causes changes in the autonomic nervous system, made up of the brain and nerves, and is responsible for involuntary body movements, such as heartbeats, control of breathing, control of temperature and blood pressure.

In dysautonomia, the autonomic nervous system gives responses contrary to what is expected. For example, the expected response to a threat or attack is an increase in pulse rate, blood pressure and strength — in dysautonomia, the response is inadequate and there is a decrease in heart rate, a drop in blood pressure and a decrease in strength, fatigue and somnolence.

Symptoms are not always visible, however, signs such as dizziness, fainting, shortness of breath, excessive fatigue, inability to stand upright, vision problems, dizziness and even memory loss may appear. As these symptoms are common to other situations, it is common that a misdiagnosis is made.

This change does not have specific causes, but it can be triggered by diseases such as diabetes, fibromyalgia, amyloidosis, porphyria, trauma and injuries to the central nervous system. Now, it is suspected that Covid-19 may be on the list.

Scientists do not yet know how Covid-19 is related to the disease, but the main theory is that the presence of small amounts of virus that remain hidden in the body even after infection is responsible for triggering dysautonomia.

Another possible explanation would be inflammation caused by the coronavirus, which would damage the vascular endothelium, a layer that separates blood from the body’s tissues — some studies suggest that the body could be attacking vascular structures due to Covid-19, causing the development of condition.

The diagnosis of dysautonomia is made through clinical examination performed by a neurologist or cardiologist and through genetic tests. There is no cure for the condition, but therapies and medications can be given to alleviate the symptoms.

How is the treatment done

Dysautonomy is a serious disease and has no cure, so treatment is based on supportive measures to relieve symptoms.

Physical therapy sessions to strengthen the movement of the body, activities with speech therapy, if the person has difficulty swallowing and therapy with a psychologist, are recommended to help the patient to deal with this condition.

In some cases, as dysautonomia causes loss of balance and a drop in blood pressure, the doctor may recommend that the person drink more than 2 liters of water a day, eat a high-salt diet, and use medication. *(With information from the Tua Saúde portal)