Latino stirs controversy by summoning fans for September 7 demonstrations | celebrities

Published 09/06/2021 12:30 PM

São Paulo – A 48-year-old Latino started Monday in the midst of controversy. That’s because the singer, who has his accounts blocked due to debts, shared a video calling on fans for the September 7 demonstrations, which are organized by supporters of the Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) government.

In the images, Latino appears wearing a green and yellow shirt, playing the guitar and singing an altered version of the song “Me Leva”. “Oh baby, take me, take me to the streets, take me. Day seven awaits us, independence is what I always wanted. My shirt is yellow”, intoned the singer, in a video posted on Instagram, calling the public to the demonstrations of September 7th.

In the publication’s caption, Latino still lectured. “Ignorance is a gift, as with it we cannot perceive the misfortunes that surround us. I am a patriot indeed! I am not on the fence because of political ideologies. I am Brazil!”, he said, implying that in addition to support the demonstrations, supports Bolsonaro.

O vídeo do cantor viralizou no Twitter após ser impulsionado por Flávio Bolsonaro, senador e filho do presidente da República. “Those who go on Sept 7th are commenting here”, wrote the politician on the platform. The video file, of course, soon began to reverberate, generating a great wave of criticism of the Latino.

I’m looking at Latino’s video:

my thought: “that’s why the little monkey ran away. whoever likes cattle is a fly” KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/JSse4ioUko — (@fionacarioca) September 6, 2021

I just saw a video of the Latino singing Baby Me Leva calling pro coup on September 7th and here I declare this song officially dead — (@LeoKitsune) September 6, 2021

Have you noticed that all the famous people who were forgotten, appear supporting Bolsonaro, just to be in the media?

Type: Speak badly, but talk about me!

Now it’s the turn of the Latino bark. — (@l_ladas) September 5, 2021

The stuff is so crazy that even the Latino was resurrected calling the cattle to demonstrations.

It’s bizarre!! — (@GustavRamski) September 6, 2021

For those who don’t know, Bolsonaro supporters are organizing two events for the next 7th of September, which will feature caravans from various regions of Brazil. A demonstration will be in Brasilia in the morning; another will be on Avenida Paulista in the afternoon. The president has already confirmed to the press that he will be present at both.