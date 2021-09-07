Long-awaited, Duna is finally shown to the public at a festival; check the reactions

Although a sequel to Dune has yet to be announced, it’s likely that – should the production hit more than expected – Warner will bet on a return to the title remake for a second chapter. As for the possibility of one more movie, Ben Travers, from Empire, showed fear.

“While Dune already seems like a surprising achievement, there’s no getting around the fact that it’s only half the story – and unlike The Lord of the AnIt’sYeah, there’s no guarantee of a The Two Towers next year. (…) But to quote Cloud Atlas (another big and ambitious adaptation novel – which failed to set the box office nearly a decade ago), “a book in half is, after all, a love affair in half”, stating that fans of the original novel may be disappointed by the story’s unfolding on the big screen.

Another expectation that brings a direct comparison with Lord of the Rings, Clarisse Loughrey, from The Independent, comments that the book may have a legacy similar to the big-screen adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s trilogy, if Villanelle can accurately reinvigorate the material: “The Dune de Villeneuve is the sandworm exploding in darkness. It is a film of such literal and emotional breadth that it overwhelms the senses. If all goes well, this should reinvigorate the novel’s legacy“.