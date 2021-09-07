Lotofácil da Independência will pay R$150m; see how to bet

Lotofácil da Independência will pay an estimated prize of R$ 150 million in the special draw on September 11, in São Paulo, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). This is the highest prize ever paid by Lotofácil de Independência.

Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw starts.

As with other special contests, the main prize offered does not accumulate. If there are no winning bets with 15 numbers, the prize will be prorated among the 14 number matchers and so on.

Bets can be placed at any lottery in the country, on the Loterias Caixa app and on the Loterias Caixa portal.

How to participate in the next Lotofácil draw?

You can place your bet at Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lotteries and on Caixa’s official website. In other words, you can register your game until 6pm on September 11th. There are 25 numbers available, and bets are made on games from 15 to 20 chosen tens. The smallest bet now costs R$2.50, while the most expensive one reaches more than R$38,700. You can also use “Surprise” to let the system choose the numbers for you.

What is the chance of winning Lotofácil’s top prize?

With the minimum bet (BRL 2.50), playing 15 tens, the chance of hitting them all is one in almost 3.3 million. Playing with another ten, the value of the game rises to R$ 40, but the odds increase: they become one in just over 204,000. Whoever bets on 20 numbers increases the chance of winning to one in 211. Lotofácil also has prizes for those who hit 14, 13, 12 and 11 points. With the smallest bet, the chance of winning at least the BRL 5 prize is one in 11.

How does the Lotofácil pool work?

Lotofácil also has a pool available for group betting. The minimum price charged by Caixa in this modality is R$10, and the odds of each participant must start at R$3. In bets with 15 numbers, the amount of odds allowed varies between two and eight. With 20 tens, up to 100 shares will be allowed. It is possible to place up to ten bets per pool between 15 and 18 tens. At 19, the number drops to six. By playing 20 numbers, you are allowed to place only one bet.

Do you have other questions? Check out the answers to the most frequently asked questions about Lotofácil.