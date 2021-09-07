Luciano Huck makes his first report after debuting on Sundays on Globo

Luciano Huck premiered ahead of Sunday, gives Globe, yesterday (5), and moments later opened up about his Instagram experience. The presenter spoke about the fatigue and relief after the debut.

“What a day! How many emotions! I just arrived home. Tired, relieved and very happy! Thanks to everyone who followed @domingao. We start off on the right foot. There’s a lot more to come! we follow together“, vented the famous.

Last week, in a statement released by Globo, the animator spoke about the sensation of debuting a new project after more than two decades of career on TV.

“I think life is made in cycles. So, you need to have the wisdom to open, to see and to close the cycles with the best you can give in each one of them. The ‘Caldeirão’ cycle was 21 years very well lived, that do not come back, but that are kept in memory and fulfilled a chapter in the history of television in a very powerful and affective way for me”, he commented.

Luciano Huck added: “To be able to have the strength of open television – which, even with all the technology, still truly speaks to 210 million people – to connect with people and give them prominence, thus showing a good side of the Brazilian, rescuing the self-esteem and hope, without losing the fun, emotion and inspiration that I’ve always brought to television”.

“I think it’s a privilege and a time to be taken seriously. A moment of hard work, a lot of creativity and a lot of connection with reality”, vented.