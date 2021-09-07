Luísa becomes real and becomes a mockery at the hands of Teresa Cristina · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will finally realize that she is playing a muggle in the hands of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. She will confess to Justina (Cinnara Leal) that the princess of the Two Sicilies already knows of her involvement with Pedro (Selton Mello) and even set them up to separate them in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The Neapolitan’s hints will leave the countess of Barral with the flea behind her ear in the scenes that will be shown from this second (6) in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. “She knows of my involvement with the emperor,” the noblewoman will whine.

“But did the empress say anything?” the housekeeper will question. “Not directly, but throughout our conversation, she took pains to launch a veiled insinuation here, another there. Like a very skillful player, trying to corner the opponent,” explains Mariana Ximenes’ character.

In a snap, Luísa will come to her senses and understand that Teresa Cristina herself has pushed Mariquinha (Bruna Chiaradia) into her husband’s arms.

“It was her, Justina! Now I don’t have the slightest doubt. The presence of Pedro’s ex-lover on Thursday was the work of the empress. It was all a plan to get me away from him,” says Dominique’s (Theo Becker) mother.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#73 – José Alfredo finds out Maurílio is dead in Império!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.