Luiz Gomes: ‘Arrogant as always, top hats bet and lost in Brazil x Argentina’

No one is a saint in the circus of horrors that was the cancellation of the match between Brazil and Argentina. There are villains in this story. This AFA (Argentine Federation) employee, Fernando Ariel Batista, who, as the journalist Octávio Guedes’ blog at G1 showed, lied. filled in the entry forms for the porteña delegation omitting players Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendía, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso to play in England.

At the very least, coach Lionel Scaloni was disguised – echoing the top hat – when he said that he had never been told that the quartet of his team could not enter the field because they were in an irregular situation in the country.

It was naive – intentionally naive, which is more likely – those who considered that an agreement signed before the Copa America, and before the current restrictions on travelers, could therefore guarantee the free entry of those who passed through England.

Finally, those who did not ask for the special authorization that would allow the entry of players were wrong, on an exceptional basis, even though they did not comply with sanitary protocols, as has happened in other activities and events, including those involving football itself.

But the problem is bigger than this succession of mistakes.

By ignoring the recommendations of Anvisa, despite successive contacts on Saturday and Sunday, in the hours before the match, still at the hotel where the hermanos were, CBF, AFA and Conmebol made a bet: that nothing would happen after the ball began to roll, that the matter would be for later, to be discussed in the cabinets and that dirt, as usual, would be swept under the rug.

They lost ugly!

Yes, these people have always considered that football is a world apart. That only owes respect and needs to follow their own rules. This begins at FIFA, with the bizarre and historic position of prohibiting clubs and confederations from resorting to the common justice of their own countries, even to resolve issues that are not always the exclusive responsibility of sports justice. It also goes through Conmebol, always tolerating, however the discourse is to the contrary, acts of violence, racism and xenophobia registered in the Libertadores da vida and never punished with the rigor they deserve.

This pandemic has further exposed the arrogance of top hat. The delay in suspending the championships – the Brasileirão was one of the last in the world to stop when the coronavirus exploded – and the holding of the Copa America in Brazil based on improvisation and driven by the denial of the government here, without the slightest planning are just examples of these bizarre conduct. Not to mention the pressure for the public to return to the stadiums, even in countries with a high degree of contamination.

The episode of Neo Química arena, therefore, is far from being unique, it just extrapolated, pushing the rule that governs the cardboard game to the limit.

If there was a minimum of seriousness and FIFA would not need to wait for events, as you announced you are going to do, to decide this case: Argentina, which refused to continue the game, leading to suspension by the field referees and FIFA delegates, has to lose the game by WO The official who falsified the statements on behalf of the players needs to pass for lawsuits in the ethics committee and be punished as he should. Or is it that ideological falsehood and threat to public health do not hurt the disciplinary code of cartouche? But, let’s face it, it’s waiting too long for the rogue to do something with the rags.