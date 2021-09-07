Lung cancer in non-smokers stems from mutations

posted on 09/07/2021 06:00



World registers 2 million cases of the disease per year: 10% to 20% in non-smokers

A genomic analysis of lung cancer in people without a history of smoking shows that most of these tumors arise from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural processes in the body. The study was conducted by an international team led by researchers at the US National Cancer Institute and describes, for the first time, three molecular subtypes of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. The findings were published in the journal Nature Genetics.

“What we are seeing is that there are different subtypes of lung cancer in never-smokers that have distinct molecular characteristics and evolutionary processes,” says epidemiologist Maria Teresa Landi, who led the study. “In the future, we may have different treatments based on these subtypes”, he bets.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Every year, more than 2 million people are diagnosed with the disease. Most have a history of smoking, but 10% to 20% of patients have never smoked. This type of tumor occurs more frequently in women and at an earlier age than that which affects smokers.

Environmental risk factors such as exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke, radon, air pollution and asbestos or having had previous lung disease may explain some types of lung tumors among those who have never smoked, but scientists still do not know what causes the most of these cancers.

In the epidemiological study, they used full genome sequencing to characterize genomic changes in tumor tissue and normal tissue in 232 never-smokers, predominantly of European descent, diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer. Tumors included 189 adenocarcinomas (the most common), 36 carcinoids, and seven other types. The patients had not yet been treated for the disease.

The researchers searched tumor genomes for mutational signatures, which are patterns of mutations associated with specific processes, such as damage caused by natural activities in the body (eg, defective DNA repair or oxidative stress) or exposure to carcinogens. These signatures act as an archive of tumor activities that lead to the accumulation of gene variations, providing clues as to what caused the cancer to develop.

Treatments

Most tumor genomes from never-smokers had mutational signatures associated with damage by endogenous processes, that is, natural processes that take place within the body. Genomic analyzes also revealed three new subtypes of lung cancer in never-smokers, with entirely different developmental profiles.

“We are starting to distinguish subtypes that may have different approaches to prevention and treatment,” says Landi. For example, slow-growing cancer can give doctors a window of opportunity to detect these tumors earlier, when they are less difficult to treat. In contrast, the other two have only a few major mutations, suggesting they can be identified by a single biopsy and benefit from targeted treatments, says the scientist.