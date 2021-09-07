Man catches a rare blue lobster in Scotland; See images

A fisherman from the city of Aberdeen, Scotland, was surprised to catch a blue lobster last Thursday (2). That’s because the animal is quite unusual and rare: the odds of finding one are one in two million.

For BBC News, 47-year-old Ricky Greenhowe said this is the first time this has happened in more than thirty years. He found the crustacean off Aberdeen on Thursday morning when the cages were brought to the surface of his boat.

“I noticed immediately and put it in a separate box,” he said. “I’ve never seen one before and I’ve been fishing since I was 14.” In the country, a normal lobster of this size, weighing about 1.5 kg, would be worth £25 (approximately R$ 153).

However, Greenhowe will either offer the animal to an aquarium or put it back in the sea. “It’s not about money – it must go on with its life,” said the fisherman. “It’s so rare it would be a shame to put it in a pot.”

Officially called from procambarus alleni, blue lobsters are colored because of a genetic abnormality that makes them produce more of a certain protein than others, leaving their skeleton different from red and brown.

See more pictures of the blue lobster: