Man undergoes emergency procedure after swallowing an old Nokia phone

A 33-year-old man underwent a emergency procedure after swallowing a Nokia cell phone, model 3310, popular in the early 2000s.

Doctors at a hospital in Pristina (Kosovo) had to sedate the unidentified patient after the phone lodged in your stomach.

The device was too big to “digest” and put the patient’s life in danger as corrosive acid from the battery could leak.

Skender Teljaku, who led the team of doctors, posted records of the case on Facebook, including x-ray and endoscopy images, when the device was still in the patient’s stomach.

The doctors were able to remove the foreign body without cutting the stomach, removing it in three parts with the help of endoscopy.

Man undergoes emergency procedure after swallowing old Nokia phone Photo: Playback/Facebook

“There were no complications”, said Skender.

According to “Metro”, citing local media, the man sought the hospital in Pristina because he was in severe pain for having swallowed the object. There is no information on what would have led the man to swallow his cell phone.