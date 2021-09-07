Manchester United wants to hire Declan Rice, England team, for 2022/23

The European summer transfer window for the 2021/22 season has barely closed and clubs are already starting to plan to strengthen their rosters when the current season ends. And Manchester United, which arranged the return of Cristiano Ronaldo – in addition to the signings of Sancho and Varane – wants to sign defensive midfielder Declan Rice, according to the English ‘ESPN’.

Rice is a name on a list of possible Red Devils signings, but would be one of the highest-rated to take a spot in Manchester’s midfield.

You watch ALL Champions Games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

The player, who plays for the England team, has also been wanted by Chelsea for some time, but West Ham, his current club, is playing hard to free him.

Valued at 70 million euros (BRL 429 million) by the specialized website ‘Transfermarkt’, Declan Rice was revealed in the youth categories of West Ham, after leaving Chelsea for his London rival at a very young age. He currently has 148 games for the club and also has 25 games for the England team.