Manchester United’s Ivana Fuso is cut out of the women’s friendlies; Vic Albuquerque joins the vacancy | Brazilian Team

Argentina was the opponent announced by the CBF for the matches. Last week, the AFA announced the giving up on participating in the matches , citing difficulties with logistics due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the CBF believes that it is still possible to work around the problems and face Argentina. The top women’s team has not worked, so far, with the option of looking for another rival.

The AFA’s decision was announced before the situation faced by the Argentine men’s team, which came to São Paulo to face Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers, but left the field of Neo Química Arena after the entry of Federal Police and Anvisa agents . Brazilian authorities went to the scene to remove four team players from the country – Emiliano Martínez, Buendía, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso – accused of not complying with the quarantine against Covid-19 and of providing false information when entering Brazil (Know more about the subject).