Maringá has more expensive gasoline and ethanol among cities in Paraná analyzed by the ANP

Maringá has the most expensive gasoline and ethanol among 21 cities in Paraná analyzed by the ANP. Photo: Illustrative/Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Maringá has the most expensive gasoline and ethanol among the 21 cities in Paraná analyzed by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) between August 28 and September 4th. In all, 15 gas stations in the city participated in the survey, which is carried out weekly.

According to the survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline is R$ 5.97 in Maringá, ranging between R$ 5.93 and R$ 5.99. In the case of ethanol, the average price is R$ 4.86, ranging between R$ 4.83 and R$ 4.89.

The ANP survey analyzed fuel prices in the cities of Araucária, Cambe, Campo Mourão, Castro, Cianorte, Colombo, Cornélio Procópio, Foz do Iguaçu, Guarapuava, Londrina, Maringá, Paranaguá, Paranavaí, Pinhais, , Ponta Grossa, Santo Antônio da Platina, São José dos Pinhais, Toledo, Umuarama and União da Vitória.

Among 21 cities, the cheapest gasoline was found in Colombo, where 15 stations were analyzed. The average price of a liter is R$ 5.65, ranging between R$ 5.49 and R$ 5.79. Next, appear the cities of Curitiba and São José dos Pinhais, with an average price of R$ 5.66.

In the case of ethanol, the lowest price was found in Umuarama. With 12 gas stations analyzed, the city recorded a medical price of R$ 4.55 per liter, ranging between R$ 4.51 and R$ 4.60. Then appear the municipalities of Campo Mourão and Foz do Iguaçu, both with R$ 4.57.