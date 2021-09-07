Marquinho is delisted and does not play against Peru

This morning, the CBF published a statement in which it reports that Marquinhos was removed from the Brazilian team. With this, the player will not play in the match against Peru, next Thursday, 09, for the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup.

The defender had been suspended for accumulation of yellow cards and could not participate in the game against Argentina. However, as the match lasted only five minutes and was cancelled, Brazil asked FIFA if the player could be selected for the next game, taking into account that he did not play against the Argentine national team.

As the governing body of football did not guarantee that Marquinhos could play against Peru, the Brazilian team opted to withdraw the defender.

“The technical committee opted for the athlete’s recall for not obtaining guarantees from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for his selection after contact made this Monday (06)”, wrote the CBF in its note.

Without Marquinhos, Tite will have defenders Éder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo, Miranda and Léo Ortiz at his disposal.

It is worth recalling that the game between Brazil and Argentina was suspended after ANVISA agents invaded the pitch to remove four Argentine players who had failed to comply with the sanitary protocols required by the country.