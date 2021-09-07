Matrix 4 wins teaser and announces trailer for Thursday 9

THE Warner Bros. warmed up for the launch of the trailer for Matrix: Resurrections with the dissemination of an official interactive website accessible through the whatisthematrix link. At the address, the teaser is made available as a personalized experience (in real time) for each user’s time and geographic location.

When users choose a blue or red pill, a teaser trailer with pre-selected and pre-approved interchangeable looks, GFX and narration is released. The teaser still concludes by promising the release of the trailer for the next thursday the 9th.

Check below some images of the different teasers from Matrix: Resurrections:

Matrix 4 wins teaser and announces trailer for Thursday 9th 1 of 12

An alternative version of the teaser, with no unpublished scenes, can be found at the top of the page. The first preview of Matrix 4 has already been released on a closed panel during CinemaCon.

The new chapter of the franchise of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss has its premiere scheduled for December 22, 2021.

The first matrix was released in 1999. Along with the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned US$1.6 billion at the world box office.

