Mauro Cezar detonates suspension of Brazil x Argentina: ‘Circus, clowning’

The game was stopped by Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela four minutes into the first half, after authorities from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Federal Police entered the stadium, requesting the removal of four Argentine players.
Anvisa alleged that Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Emiliano Buenda and Emiliano Martnez provided false information on the entry form for foreigners in the country. As they play for clubs in England – the first two at Tottenham, and the last two at Aston Villa – they could not enter Brazil.
According to the Agency, the right thing would be for the group to carry out a 14-day quarantine before disembarking in national territory, as provided for in Interministerial Ordinance No. 655/2021. The measure also applies to foreigners from South Africa, Northern Ireland and India.
For Mauro, the big problem with the situation was the context. “It is obvious that the players are wrong. If he falsifies wrong information on an entry form in any country, it is obvious that he is wrong. The question is all the context that surrounds it.”
The journalist questioned the fact that Anvisa had waited until the time of the game to ‘intimate’ the athletes. “Everyone knew which hotel they were at. They circulated information that Anvisa was at the hotel and they weren’t there anymore. So why didn’t they go earlier with the Federal Police? I didn’t even need to enter the rooms. When they came down (the ones). athletes), called one by one.”
Finally, Mauro Cezar said that everything is wrong and said that there are no ‘good guys’. He also wondered how Argentine players stayed in Brazil all this time.
“If the issue of public health, everything is already wrong. Why if these guys are threats to the Brazilian people, how did they get around all these days? So who’s the good guy in this story? Who’s right?” he said.
Brazil enters the field on Thursday, at 9:30 pm, against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco, for the ninth round of the qualifiers. Argentina will also face Bolivia on Thursday, at 8:30 pm, at Bombonera.
Brazil vs Argentina: game interrupted by Anvisa
